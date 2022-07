MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing 12-year-old girl who they said took off with a man she met on social media has been found safe. Police said Yamilet Hernandez had last been early Tuesday at her home in the 4500 block of Wellington. Investigators said she got into a red car with a man she had met on social media and had not been seen since.

