Madden 23 released some of its overall ratings on Tuesday. The B1G had 3 rookies in the Top 10 for the WR position. Ohio State had 2 rookie WRs on the list, and Penn State had 1 as well. The SEC had the most on the list with 5. The Pac-12 and Mountain West had 1 rookie WR as well. Chris Olave, Garret Wilson, and Jahan Dotson all represented the B1G. Olave is on the New Orleans Saints, Wilson is on the New York Jets, and Dotson is on the Washington Commanders.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO