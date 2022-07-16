Central Dauphin’s Alexis Ferguson gets her third college opportunity

>Winning Numbers Spun In Monday's $89M Powerball Drawing. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Powerball drawing is back down to the double digits after someone won the 365-million-dollar pot June 29th. Lottery officials have revealed the numbers drawn Monday night for the chance for a new winner to come forward. They are 14-34-36-50-58, with 05 for the Powerball. Officials say the lump sum payment on this week's 89-million-dollar prize would be just under 52-million.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO