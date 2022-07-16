ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer Wants You To Meet 'The New Man In My Life'

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jana Kramer's family just got a little bit bigger and a whole lot cuter.

In a new TikTok, the One Tree Hill alum asks her followers if they "wanna meet the new man in my life." Seconds later, Kramer is showing the world her adorable new puppy, Leo.

Kramer also took to Instagram to show off more photos of the fluffy brown Cavapoo alongside her two children, Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Caussin. "Family of 4 now 🐾. We love you Leo!" she captioned the sweet photos.

In Kramer's Instagram story, she teased that there was someone special joining her family. "So excited to squeeze my babies and introduce them to someone...." she said. She also posted adorable videos of her children meeting Leo for the first time, Leo cuddling in bed with her and Leo playing outside.

The news of the family's newest addition comes some time after her split from Ian Schinelli, who she dated for six months. "I have since found out from many women I was not the only one during our relationship," Kramer told Us Weekly in May.

The "I Got The Boy" singer opened up about her split with Caussin at our 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. "I wouldn't think (my heart is) broken. I would say it's pieced back together. And I think things can still be beautiful when you're pieced back together. I've learned a lot and I'm still learning and I'm still growing and I'm still healing, but I'm definitely seeing the silver lining," she said.

Take a look at Leo in these adorable photos and videos below:

