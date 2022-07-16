ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UL0ad_0giDVjCK00

The Arizona Diamondbacks (39-51) face the San Diego Padres (51-41) Saturday for the middle game of a 3-game set in San Diego. First pitch is set for 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Padres lead 8-2

The Diamondbacks lost Friday’s opener 5-3 and have dropped 3 straight. They are 2-7 in their last 9 games.

The Padres, who snapped a 3-game losing streak with the win, are 6-13 in their last 19 games.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Diamondbacks at Padres projected starters

LHP Tyler Gilbert vs. LHP Sean Manaea

Gilbert (0-3, 5.33 ERA) makes his 6th start in 7 appearances. He has a 1.26 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 6.0 K/9 through 25 1/3 IP.

  • D-backs are 1-4 in his 5 starts this season
  • Coming off his best start of the season, pitching 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against the visiting Colorado Rockies Sunday
  • Career vs. Padres: 1-1, 1.69 ERA (16 IP, 3 ER), 9 H, 5 BB, 11 K in 2 starts and 1 relief appearance, all in 2021

Manaea (4-4, 4.09 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 through 94 2/3 IP.

  • 2022 vs. Diamondbacks: 1-0, 2.37 ERA (19 IP, 5 ER), 7 H, 7 BB, 20 K in 3 starts – Padres went 2-1
  • 2022 home splits: 2-3, 4.54 ERA (39 2/3 IP, 20 ER), 1.44 WHIP, 8.2 K/9 in 7 starts

Diamondbacks at Padres odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:25 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Padres -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-135) | Padres -1.5 (+110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Diamondbacks at Padres picks and predictions

Prediction

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

Arizona has struggled against San Diego this season, losing 8 out of 10. The D-backs have also lost 5 of their last 7 road games.

Manaea has pitched well against Arizona, while Gilbert has been inconsistent.

But at -200, this is a PASS. There are better bets to be made.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The Diamondbacks are 50-40 ATS on the season, including 24-18 ATS on the road.

San Diego is only 15-29 ATS at home and 44-48 ATS overall.

While the D-backs have lost 7 of their last 9 games, they lost by 1 run in 4 of those losses.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS +1.5 (-135).

Six of this season’s 10 games between the teams this season have had 7 or fewer runs.

But 10 of the last 14 games for Arizona have had 8 or more runs.

The Padres’ last 6 games have all had 8 or more runs.

Take OVER 7.5 (-130).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Guardians select two Tar Heels on Day 3 of MLB draft

As MLB continues on with All-Star game festivities, the 2022 draft is also wrapping up here on Tuesday. And on the final day of the draft, two former Tar Heels heard their names called by the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians selected outfielder Angel Zarate in the 17th round with the 511th overall pick overall. Zarate was a standout for the Tar Heels and will now have the chance to find a role in the big leagues. The outfielder started in all 64 games for the Tar Heels a year ago, holding down the leadoff spot and hitting a career-high .352. He also had 7 home runs and 40 RBI. Congratulations to @zarateeangell on being drafted by the @CleGuardians!!! pic.twitter.com/uye2q4jcxU — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) July 19, 2022 Later in the day, the Guardians went back to that UNC well and drafted pitcher Shawn Rapp in the 20th round with the 601st overall pick. Rapp is coming off a 2022 season in which he pitched 49.2 innings in 42 appearances. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Manfred got crushed after he claimed that minor leaguers are getting paid a living wage

Ever since he took over as MLB commissioner in 2015, Rob Manfred has demonstrated an absolute hatred for the game of baseball. He’ll let a World Series champion get away with an unprecedented cheating scandal. He’ll push for unpopular rule changes. He’ll operate in bad faith with the players union. And, of course, he’ll oversee a system that takes advantage of minor-league players in order to line the pockets of his employers: the owners.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fans couldn't get enough of Toronto's Alek Manoah mic’d up while pitching in the MLB All-Star Game

Alek Manoah was without a doubt the most charming person at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. In the bottom of the second, Manoah of the Toronto Blue Jays took to the mound for the American League while mic’d up for Fox Sports. We’ve gotten some real good mic’d up moments in sports over the years, but Manoah absolutely takes the crown for the pure charisma on display while pitching.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Lhp Tyler Gilbert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC baseball commit Brooks Brannon drafted by Red Sox

The UNC baseball program made a run to the super regional round this past season under Scott Forbes, showing some promise for the program moving forward. With young talent like Vance Honeycutt leading the ay, the Tar Heels are also set to welcome in an impressive recruiting class. But that class could be short one member. UNC commit Brooks Brannon heard his name called in the 2022 MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox in the ninth round. The power-hitting catcher out of North Carolina heard his name called earlier than he expected and will likely be an above-slot signing. That’s great news...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Sproat drafted in 3rd round by New York Mets

The first Florida Gator to come off the board on Day 2 of the 2022 MLB Draft was right-handed pitcher Brandon Sproat at No. 90 overall in the third round to the New York Mets. Sproat took over for Hunter Barco as Florida’s No. 1 after the latter went down with Tommy John surgery, and he stepped up big toward the end of the season. He gave up just one run in 8 1/3 innings against South Carolina during the SEC Tournament and lasted seven innings of one-run ball against Central Michigan in the super regionals.
QUEENS, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy