Self-control during adolescence predicts the tendency to forgive others in adulthood, study finds

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with greater self-control during adolescence tend to be more forgiving as adults, according to new research published in the Journal of Personality. “I am interested in the predictive power of personality change. Research has consistently demonstrated that personality traits such as conscientiousness or trait self-control predict important life outcomes including...

PsyPost

Political correctness can lead to cognitive exhaustion, according to new research

Political correctness in the workplace is a prominent and controversial topic in the United States. But surprisingly little research has examined the consequences of engaging in self-censorship to avoid marginalizing or offending others. According to new findings published in the Journal of Applied Psychology, people are motivated to be politically...
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
PsyPost

A brief empathic-mindset intervention reduces the racial gap in student suspensions, study finds

Education is extremely important for youth development and being suspended can make children miss out on valuable lessons. Unfortunately, racial minority students and students with disabilities are more likely to be suspended and enter a negative cycle. A study published in Science Advances shows that an empathic-mindset intervention for teachers can reduce suspensions and improve students’ performance for the future.
