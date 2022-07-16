ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

12 felonies for St. Louis teen accused of shooting up ex-girlfriend’s home

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis teenager faces 12 felonies after a series of incidents in which he allegedly shot up his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ferguson.

Prosecutors have charged Kaleek Harrington, 19, with 12 felonies and four misdemeanors in the investigation. He is accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s home four times between April 17 and July 5.

“It’s unbelievable that no one was killed or even injured after four violent episodes like this,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We intend to hold this defendant accountable by sending him to a Missouri prison where he will have no access to a Mercedes or a firearm for many years.”

‘This isn’t my first murder.’ Two charged after SGF shooting

According to court documents, during the first incident on April 17, the victim told police that Harrington sent threatening text messages. The victim’s home and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Police say Harrington sent threatening messages to the victim again before shooting up her home twice over the Fourth of July weekend. Both times, he reportedly fired shots at a vehicle and the victim’s home.

On July 5, police responded to the shots fired call and noticed Harrington’s vehicle in the area. As police attempted to stop him, Harrington tried to rush away from the scene, but he crashed into a utility pole and tried to run away, per court documents.

Harrington’s charges include seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, three counts of property damage, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. The St. Louis County Circuit Court has ordered no bond for Harrington.

LIGHTSKINNREDBONE TUCKER
3d ago

he don't deserve no bond a woman don't want u no more that's move on now u done lost your freedom u got a lot of years to think about this

