(Des Moines, IA) -- Judges have chosen their top three new foods for this year's Iowa State Fair during a competition today (Tuesday) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. OMG Chicken Sandwich, of Chicken City. The sandwich is a chicken breast, lightly battered and covered in sugar coated corn flakes fried to golden brown and served on a glazed doughnut. As if it wasn't enough, it's topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. It's an "OMG" combination of sweet and savory.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO