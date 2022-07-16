One man dead after being hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On July 15, 2022, around 6:30 p.m., a man was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train.

The accident happened near Grant Road and Fairview Avenue, Union Pacific says details are limited but they are investigating the situation.

The Tucson Police Department and The Tucson Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist.

Officers say next of kin has not been notified.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.