The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is requesting that those receiving water purified by NTMWD reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The NTMWD Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on Saturday, July 16 to perform critical maintenance required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO