MUNICH -- Bayern Munich signed Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus for 67 million euros ($68.6 million) on a five-year contract Tuesday. The 22-year-old De Ligt is Bayern's first major signing since agreeing to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last week, and Juventus said the fee for the Dutchman could increase by 10 million euros ($10.2 million) in conditional payments.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO