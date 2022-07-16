ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound U.S. Highway 101

 3 days ago

SUNNYVALE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal traffic collision occurred Saturday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sunnyvale. The incident was first reported around...

Nationwide Report

Two women killed after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 101 in Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)

Two women killed after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 101 in Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)Nationwide Report. Two women lost their lives and two people were arrested after a three-vehicle wreck early Saturday morning in Sunnyvale. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place at about 2:45 a.m. on Highway 101 near Mathilda Avenue [...]
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 killed in Napa County light plane crash

NAPA -- The Napa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening said two people were killed when their small plane crashed Sunday morning near Berryessa Estates in Napa County. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to 1-2 acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

One dead in fatality on Hwy 24 in Orinda Friday night

ORINDA –The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Friday night on eastbound State Highway 24 in Orinda. The incident was first reported Friday at 11:07 p.m. on the highway near the Camino Pablo off-ramp, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting the incident involves a...
ORINDA, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa police say hundreds of vehicles seen at weekend sideshows

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa police said on Nixle Sunday night they arrested four drivers, cited eight people, impounded three vehicles and stopped 33 vehicles, all related to sideshows at six locations Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police said the sideshow activity started at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with vehicles arriving...
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police find $100,000 stash of stolen goods in underground bunker; 6 arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Tuesday discovered a cache of recently stolen power tools and firearms hidden in an underground bunker near a Coyote Creek homeless encampment and arrested six suspects in connection with the investigation.San Jose officers were conducting a follow-up investigation of a commercial burglary incident that occurred Monday when they made the find.  The investigation led them to a homeless encampment in the area of Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive, where they discovered the underground bunker filled with thousands of dollars worth of stolen items including stolen tools, equipment and firearms."It's a...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS San Francisco

Update: Mountain View police officer shot during traffic stop

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- A Mountain View police department officer was injured in a shooting Saturday morning.Shortly after midnight, a patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane when a person inside the vehicle shot at the officer, police said.The officer was shot and wounded in the upper body. The officer did not return fire and the suspect fled.The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.Following the shooting, the suspect crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled from the crash scene on foot.Police...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

