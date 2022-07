LCM (50m) Results under “2022 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series” on MeetMobile. On the last day of the Minneapolis sectionals, the Minnesota men took down their school record in the 400 medley relay in a time of 3:41.57, beating out their old record time of 3:43.71 set last year. Casey Stowe started things off with a 56.33 backstroke leadoff, just slightly off his best time of 56.21. Max McHugh then went 1:01.14, a few tenths faster than his individual time of 1:01.66, before handing things off to Kaiser Neverman. Neverman then went 53.53 on fly, and Chris Morris anchored in 50.52 on free. Together, they won the relay by over seven seconds.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO