LCM (50m) The 3rd day of the Indiana Senior Championships at the IU Natatorium in Bloomington featured the 200 fly, 100 back, 400 free, and 200 breast individually. Arguably the best race of the night came from Carmel Swim Club 15-year-old Alex Shackell, who has made headlines for her racing over the past year. Shackell, primarily a butterflier with some free and IM speed to boot, broke through in the women’s 100 back last night, tearing to a new personal best of 1:01.18. That swim marked a personal best by 3.48 seconds, putting her in well under the U.S. Summer Nationals cut of 1:02.89. It’s also worth noting Shackell’s best yards 100 back comes in 54.12.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO