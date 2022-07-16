ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

4-star OL Miles McVay talks Alabama ahead of upcoming decision

By Joseph Hastings about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eMzJS_0giDR2fI00
4-star OL Miles McVay will announce his commitment on Aug. 11. (Photo via Miles McVay's Twitter)

With a decision coming soon, four-star OL Miles McVay opens up about Alabama's message to him down the stretch, interest in Bama, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Mike Locksley has ‘Sabanized’ practice at Maryland

Mike Locksley spent three years under Nick Saban at Alabama, so it makes sense he’d take some of Saban’s practice strategies with him to Maryland. But as it turns out, Locksley took more than just some of the strategies with him. “I’ve been Sabanized,” Locksley joked. “I still...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Alabama climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Alabama earned a commitment from Roswell (Ga.) four-star running back Justice Haynes on Saturday. His pledge elevated the Crimson Tide’s class to No. 3 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Alabama’s group, which currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC, contains two five-stars, six four-stars and two three-stars.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Georgia football: Outside linebacker Marlin Dean no longer on team

Dawgs247 learned Monday that outside linebacker Marlin Dean has left the team. The Bowman, Georgia native was a rising redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Dean signed with Georgia as a three-star defensive line prospect in the 2021 class. Dean joined the Bulldogs from IMG Academy, which went 8-0 and finished as the top-ranked high school team in the country after a 2020 season in which Dean had 18 tackles, 2 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
BOWMAN, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy