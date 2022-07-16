4-star OL Miles McVay talks Alabama ahead of upcoming decision
With a decision coming soon, four-star OL Miles McVay opens up about Alabama's message to him down the stretch, interest in Bama, and more.
With a decision coming soon, four-star OL Miles McVay opens up about Alabama's message to him down the stretch, interest in Bama, and more.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0