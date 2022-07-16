ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

One lingering question has The Athletic wondering about Florida football

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaBmQ_0giDQLO300

Florida football has seen its share of ups and downs after more than a decade-long carousel of four head coaches rotating through the Swamp.

The lack of leadership at the top of the program has manifested itself in many ways, among those being a dearth of discipline among some of the players that dates to the Urban Meyer era.

The troubles came to a head at the end of the 2020 season with the shoe-throwing incident against the LSU Tigers, which many believe marked the beginning of the end for the Dan Mullen era.

The issues continued into the following season, which saw the program produce its worst record in Southeastern Conference play since 1986 and first sub-.500 mark since the 2017 campaign, when Jim McElwain was ousted as head coach.

The Athletic’s college football staff recently assembled to offer its lingering question for each SEC football program, with Florida’s being the obvious elephant in the room. Here is the entry offered by Gators beat writer G. Allan Taylor.

Can the Gators correct the discipline issues behind their string of close losses?

This is how Florida crumbled during key moments last season: A blocker went the wrong way on a failed two-point conversion against Alabama. A field-goal mishap gave Kentucky the decisive points. Brenton Cox played the wrong gap on Missouri’s touchdown in overtime. Multiple defenders took turns missing assignments at Baton Rouge. Add to the 2020 errors of Malik Davis fumbling at Texas A&M and Marco Wilson’s “L-S-Shoe” affair, and you see the narrow margin by which Florida went from College Football Playoff challengers to firing its coach.

Billy Napier’s first offseason in Gainesville featured a heightened emphasis on accountability, with the belief that there’s a direct link from players’ discipline off the field to their reliability on it. He sprang into culture-changing mode last December when his new staff shadowed the remnants of Dan Mullen’s staff in preparations for the Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators, in order to avoid another mediocre bowl trip this fall, will need to be more efficient, considering their talent level is subpar by SEC standards.

Napier’s goal is to be “under one penalty in every 30 plays,” which would mark a steep improvement from the Gators ranking 122nd in penalties per game last season and 119th in lost yardage. In line with fixing those miscues is avoiding turnovers, after the Gators finished minus-8 in 2021.

Frankly, I could not have said it any better myself. There seems to have been an institutional weakness when it comes to mental fortitude under Mullen, but Napier has not had his chance to prove himself yet. However, the dismissal of three players in June (with a fourth on thin ice) seems to signal a change in policy when it comes to tolerating behavior that is detrimental to the team, so, hopefully, these significant concerns are already being addressed.

List

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

Related
ecbpublishing.com

Former Tiger and Gator great passes away

Former Jefferson County High School Tiger star running back James Massey passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile crash on Friday, June 24, in Fayetteville, Ga. Massey was a member of the class of 1983 at Jefferson County High School where he was a star running back for the Tigers. He later went on to play tailback for the University of Florida Gators.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville hits top 10 list for chicken biscuits

Gainesville hit near the top of another top 10 chart and ramifications could come shortly to chickens in the area. Chick-fil-A ranked Gainesville No. 4 on its list of cities that love the restaurants Chicken Biscuits the most. “Chick-fil-A knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors’ emails show their belief that parents are a threat, contributions show they hope to retain their influence

Last week, I sent a Letter to the Editor about UF/UF Health’s influence over the Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Scientific Medical Advisory Board (SMAC) and documented how the school board, school district employees, and SMAC violated Florida Sunshine laws, which guarantee public scrutiny for advisory committees. I found more public records that I think the public has a right to know about, and this is an addendum to the original letter.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Urban Meyer
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

SweetBerries ousted from landmark lot, leaving for new locations

SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard supporters arrived in droves Sunday to order final rounds of monte cristo sandwiches and kookie concretes before the restaurant temporarily closed. A demolished building will sit on the corner of Northwest 13th Street and Fifth Avenue until developers finalize plans to build five-story townhomes catered...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Sec Football#Florida Gators#Gasparilla Bowl#American Football#Athletic#The Lsu Tigers#Sec#Texas A M
WCJB

Whole mobile home stolen in Levy County, deputies say

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an entire mobile home that was apparently stolen. Deputies say a 48ft single wide was left by a moving company on Northeast 71st Street between Bronson and Williston in May. Site prep was still in progress and the trailer was not strapped down.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuatoday.com

Getting a Charge, Tesla Charging Station at Alachua Hitchcock’s

ALACHUA ‒ People shopping at Alachua’s Hitchcock’s grocery store may be in for a surprise. The store’s parking lot may appear typical with its marked off parking spots and cart corrals. But for those taking a closer look, an array of shiny almost sci-fi-like white structures dotting the perimeter of the store’s property along U.S. Highway 441 says otherwise.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

4 men charged with attempted murder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At closing time, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here. That’s the message from Gainesville police after yet another violent incident shortly after the bars let out. Four men are charged with attempted murder after police said the men...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WCJB

Live Oak man tries to sell stolen UTV at a hospital

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who refused to leave hospital property and tried to sell a stolen vehicle on Saturday. Deputies say Jerod Stehle, 50, of Live Oak, was treated and released from the HCA Florida - Suwannee Emergency Room. He refused to leave the property after being treated and staff called the sheriff’s office.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

The Lake City community raises money for injured Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends, family and residents of Lake City came together to support their own, Columbia County Sheriff Deputy Shane Hartopp. “I used to work with his father. It doesn’t matter this man is willing and goes out everyday and puts his life on the line to help total strangers. Every time you give back to someone else I think you get more in return,” said Elk member Greg Beckman.
LAKE CITY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy