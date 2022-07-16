Riders take to the dirt at the High Cascades 100

Nice weekend for a bike ride. Riders from around the US and Canada thought so as they hit the trails west of Bend Saturday for the annual High Cascades 100 mountain bike race. Riders seemed upbeat rolling into a dusty aid station at Swampy Lakes...
When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […]
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
I mean, at some point you just stop feeling sorry for people who do really dumb stuff. And I don’t know how many times people need to be reminded, but stay away from bison when you’re in a national park. About 5,000 bison roam Yellowstone National Park, and...
Think you can outrun a grizzly bear? Think again… Reaching speeds around 35 miles per hour, they can run faster than any human can run, even the fastest to ever live. Even world-class sprinters like Usain Bolt top out south of 30 miles per hour (his record is just below 28 miles per hour). Needless to say, there’s a reason why they tell you not to run away from a bear if you come across one in the woods. One: […]
A couple on horseback found themselves on the brink of a scuffle when a herd of wild horses decided to crash their trail ride. Thankfully, everyone came away without any hoof or bite marks. Jade Armendariz and her boyfriend often post their adventures with their hooved family members. When they’re...
There’s nothing quite like fishing on a nice hot day. You’ve got the sound of water flowing, an ice chest full of cold brews, sunshine, and the chance to experience arguably one of the most gratifying feelings a human being could experience: catching a fish. With summertime weather in full effect, you may be considering hitting the amazing rivers and lakes that Idaho has to offer to do some fishing. With that in mind, the fishermen of Idaho have accomplished some amazing feats throughout history.
I was digging through the vaults, and just so happened to run across this video of a moose in Alaska that looks like he has taken so many steroids, that he would make Jose Canseco look like a mere infant. Or to quote the great Charlie Sheen, a droppy-eyed armless...
There are moments in your life when your innermost instincts will trigger. Like when faced with a mountain lion on a hike. That was one hiker’s fate when he was out for a little walk. Any time you’re outdoors, things could get intense. Wildlife has a way of letting humanity know that we aren’t always in charge. Luckily for this hiker, in particular, he was able to roar back at nature.
Bald Eagles might be one of the most fascinating predators you can see in the wild. Soaring high above everything, the powerful symbol of strength and freedom for entire country, I mean, it’s as majestic as a bird can be. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness one...
Until people learn, the hits will just keep on coming from Yellowstone National Park. In today’s episode of “lucky to be alive,” we’re straight back to Yellowstone, America’s first and one of its wildest national parks. Yellowstone’s thousands of bison are wildlife; wild animals with perhaps the purest wild heritage left on the continent. Yet park visitors continue to approach these 1-ton hulking herbivores as if they’re to be cuddled. They are not. Please don’t.
You’re staying at a fancy lodge and, though it may just be your imagination, you could swear you hear some clomping around on the roof—probably some kind of heavy-footed raccoon trapped in the crawl space. So you step out to have a look, and there’s the problem, plain to see. You’ve got a moose on the roof.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) plans to use rotenone on Saratoga Lake, a popular trout fishing destination in southern Wyoming. The wildlife management agency made the decision due to the presence of non-native yellow perch in the lake. “One of the main reasons we are treating Saratoga Lake...
In Wyoming, especially around Yellowstone National Park, it’s not uncommon that you run into a traffic jam because of a few bison with the right-of-way, but when an entire stampede literally shakes the ground as they travel, it becomes more of a spectacle than it does an obstacle. Not...
The last thing anyone expected to find along the shores of a Washington State beach was a dead grizzly bear, but that’s exactly what happened. Whatcom County beachgoers reported the dead bear on June 16 to wildlife officials, who were so surprised by the discovery that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife game warden Dave Jones went to the beach to check it out himself, according to The Bellingham Herald.
While a group of friends was enjoying their annual golf trip, a black bear decided to step in and nearly took their cart for a ride. Luckily, the “drooling” bear was only looking for any spare snacks and wasn’t interested in making one out of the two-legged golfers.
A 71-year-old Pennsylvania woman was gored by a bison on Wednesday in Yellowstone National Park, in “the third reported bison and visitor incident” this year, officials said. The woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The woman and her daughter “inadvertently approached...
Officials with Idaho Fish and Game made a grisly discovery at the base of a steep slope near Lewiston last week. Amidst a pile of rubble and debris, they found what Northwest Sportsman Magazine referred to as an “elk boneyard.” Officials found at least 15 elk heads, along with fur, broken legs, spines, and countless other bones.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — There was no grand plan that launched Neeraj Chopra on the path to becoming an Olympic champion javelin thrower, only a simple suggestion. Pudgy and pampered — his description — as a kid growing up in the northern part of India, Chopra’s uncle suggested one day that he head out to a nearby stadium to get some exercise. It was there that Chopra first saw the javelin. Some might say it was love at first flight — a twist of fate that has made him a gold medalist and a recognizable name in a country of a billion people. Chopra will try to add another title to his growing list of achievements starting Thursday in the qualifying round at world championships in Eugene, Oregon. “I keep hearing stories about kids wanting to take up athletics and parents also being more open to allowing their children to take up sport,” the 24-year-old Chopra said in an email interview with The Associated Press. “That is what I believe is the true legacy of my medal, and it is something I am incredibly happy and proud about.”
Earlier this week, Montana citizens were treated to an impressive and intriguing event. On Tuesday night, fiery streaks appeared in the sky over Montana. The American Meteor Society documented around 29 reports of fiery objects. And reports came in from Montana as well as other states, including Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon.
