Revolutionary War Days starts at Fort Roberdeau

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Revolutionary War Days kicked off at Fort Roberdeau Saturday and will continue throughout the rest of the weekend.

Visitors can come for free admission to visit camps from different sides of the war, and speak with soldiers and settlers about their experiences. Each afternoon there is a reenactment featuring battles around the fort.

Robert Emerson was one of the first tour guides at Fort Roberdeau and says that he feels that what they do is important for everyone.

“It’s very important for people to know their history, especially local history,” says Emerson. “We need to know how we got to where we are today. We need to understand the struggles that our fore fathers and fore mothers went through to establish settlements in this area.”

They recommend bringing a lawn chair to witness the reenactment.

