NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Queens man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of his wife back in Sept. 2020, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced. “This is a heartbreaking case of domestic violence, with three children left without a mother,” Katz said. “As a result of his guilty plea, the defendant has admitted guilt for the fatal stabbing of his wife following an argument inside their home. He is now expected to serve a lengthy prison term when he is sentenced by the court for his criminal actions.”

QUEENS, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO