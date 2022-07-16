ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Fatal crash claims two in early morning wreck in Linn County

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINN COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 2:45 a.m., Saturday, July 16, Linn County Sheriff's deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of Lyons-Mill...

katu.com

Comments / 1

