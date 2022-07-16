ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Ocean City Man Killed in Cape May County Plane Crash

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 22-year-old Ocean City man was killed in a small plane crash in Cape May County Saturday Morning. The Middle Township Police Department says they were notified of...

rock1041.com

Comments / 1

Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Ocean City, NJ Pilot, 23, Killed in Banner Plane Crash

Thomas Gibson, a 23-year-old pilot, died Saturday in the crash of a small plane in Green Creek, Middle Township while working as a banner plane pilot. On Saturday, Townsquare Media reported that Middle Township Police Department was notified of the plane crash just after 9:30 am at Paramount Airfield, 317 Route 47 South, in the Green Creek section of Middle Township.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City pilot, 22, dies in small plane crash

An Ocean City pilot was killed in a crash Saturday morning. Thomas Gibson, 22, crashed at Paramount Airfield in Middle Township’s Green Creek section at about 9:35 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Middle Township police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office responded to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Three Officers Hurt, Three Charged Following Domestic Violence Call in Sea Isle City, NJ

Officials in Sea Isle City say three police officers were injured and three people have been charged following a wild domestic violence incident Monday night. In a press release, the Sea Isle City Police Department said their officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from 6001 Central Avenue (north unit) just before 9 PM on Monday, July 18th, for a report of domestic violence.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
Ocean City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Green Creek, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Accidents
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ocean City, NJ
Accidents
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: UNCONSCIOUS PARTY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an unconscious party behind a vehicle at the Wawa on Route 37 and Garfield. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details arise we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gibson
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? South Jersey Man Missing Since February

New Jersey State Police seek the public's assistance in finding John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. Dayton was last seen around Feb. 2 near Franklin Street in Woodbine, State Police said. He is described as approximately 5'9", 180 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Dayton is known...
WOODBINE, NJ
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Paramount Airfield
PIX11

Pilot killed when small plane crashes near NJ airport

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey, killing the pilot, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Haddon Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas service at 310 Nicholson Road in Haddon Township on Wednesday, July 20. There will be a full road closure of Nicholson Road between the Black Horse Pike and Route 130. “Since crews will be working throughout the day, motorists...
CAMDEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Cape May Police Are Trying to ID Women

Cape May Police have asked for your help identifying two women wanted for shoplifting from a shop on the Washington Street Mall. The shoplifting happened on Friday, July 15 at 4:45 pm, according to a Cape May Police Facebook post. The women are seen browsing in the store, with one...
CAPE MAY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: TWO VEHICLES FULLY ENGULFED

Responded to find both vehicles fully involved and worked together to extinguish the fire. Lieutenant 2230 held command and. hot day! Breton Woods Fire Company #1 Laurelton Fire Company #1 Brick Twp. Fire Dept/Fire Safety Bureau/Training Center Brick Township Police Emergency Medical Services Brick Township Police Department. https://fb.watch/em-daAjm3q/. Video and...
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Accidents
New Jersey 101.5

3-year-old dies after head-on minivan crash in Freehold, NJ

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One of the three children in a mini-van that was involved in a head-on collision on Thursday has died. Three vehicles were involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Denise James, 42, of Ocean Township in Ocean County, and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJSP NEED HELP LOCATING MISSING MAN

State Police Seeking the Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing Man. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with locating John Dayton, 55, of Woodbine, Cape May County. John was last seen around February 2 in the area of Franklin Street in Woodbine. He is described...
WOODBINE, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man pleads guilty in fatal beating of dog

An Atlantic City admitted to fatally beating a seven-pound dog in 2020. Gary Moore, now 39, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree animal cruelty. He faces three years in prison when he is sentenced next month. Police were called to a home Jan. 7, 2020, for an upset woman who came...
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy