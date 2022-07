Class of 2024 quarterback Jacob Zamot shone over the weekend at the Winslow 7-on-7 tournament in southern New Jersey. Zamot, the starting quarterback at Millville High School (Millville, N.J.) has been a visitor on the Rutgers campus several times since the fall including the Rutgers spring game in April. He was named the MVP of a recent 7-on-7 tournament in nearby Winslow. This past season at Millville, Zamot threw for 1,537 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is considered a pro-style quarterback but he moves and runs well at 6-foot, 175 pounds. Millville won the tournament for a second-straight year. RelatedGreg Schiano talks coaching...

