Kevin Harvick on Reddick leaving RCR

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
Kurt Busch is among the few NASCAR drivers over 40 still on the track and producing wins. That’s why it came as a shock that, despite his success, they decided to sign Tyler Reddick earlier last week, although Reddick won’t be joining the team for two more years. However, when that happens, either he or Bubba Wallace will need to leave the team.
LOUDON, N.H. — Tyler Reddick most likely is in for an awkward next 16 months as a Richard Childress Racing driver who has already signed a contract to race for 23XI Racing starting in 2024. His teammate, Austin Dillon, recently quipped about just how awkward it will be for...
If you go by conventional wisdom, there's little argument to be made for anything besides the fact that Ryan Blaney is having a terrific 2022 season. The trouble is, there's nothing conventional about the way this season has gone as it pertains to the end goal for Blaney and his Team Penske crew.
Danica Patrick is retired from racing, but the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is staying close to the sport, working for broadcasts throughout the season. The business woman is still managing to get some rest and relaxation, though. Patrick took some time for herself at the beach earlier this month.
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
Beloved analyst David Feherty is making the jump from NBC to covering the new LIV Golf tour.
The two NASCAR drivers ran into each other multiple times under a caution at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series took the green flag in Loudon, NH. The race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway didn’t go without drama. late in stage 2, Kyle Busch spun...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Noah Gragson speak in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 30, 2019.
Kyle Busch surprised fans this week when he admitted that he's had conversations with other teams about racing in 2023.
Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
Rumors have been flying about which golfers would be the latest to defect from the PGA Tour to the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series, now that the fourth and final men’s major of the year is in the books. But it appears that the latest name to make the...
