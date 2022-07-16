ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Harvick on Reddick leaving RCR

Cover picture for the articleKevin Harvick says his winning shortly after the news broke a...

thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Kurt Busch discusses NASCAR future

Kurt Busch is among the few NASCAR drivers over 40 still on the track and producing wins. That’s why it came as a shock that, despite his success, they decided to sign Tyler Reddick earlier last week, although Reddick won’t be joining the team for two more years. However, when that happens, either he or Bubba Wallace will need to leave the team.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

The ripple effects of Tyler Reddick leaving RCR for 23XI in 2024

LOUDON, N.H. — Tyler Reddick most likely is in for an awkward next 16 months as a Richard Childress Racing driver who has already signed a contract to race for 23XI Racing starting in 2024. His teammate, Austin Dillon, recently quipped about just how awkward it will be for...
LOUDON, NH
Kevin Harvick
Tyler Reddick
The Spun

Look: Photos Of Danica Patrick At The Beach Go Viral

Danica Patrick is retired from racing, but the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver is staying close to the sport, working for broadcasts throughout the season. The business woman is still managing to get some rest and relaxation, though. Patrick took some time for herself at the beach earlier this month.
MOTORSPORTS
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Take on Daniel Hemric Spinning the No. 9 Chevy Doesn’t Jibe With Noah Gragson’s Explanation

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Noah Gragson speak in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway on Aug. 30, 2019. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Take on Daniel Hemric Spinning the No. 9 Chevy Doesn’t Jibe With Noah Gragson’s Explanation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF

