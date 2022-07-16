ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

SFGate
 3 days ago

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A a small plane crashed into...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
SFGate

High-speed police pursuit ends in fiery crash, 1 dead

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — One person died in a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a fiery crash with three other vehicles, authorities said. A preliminary investigation determined that a Kentucky State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop Monday on a Kia Soul in Hardin County and the vehicle fled, the agency said in a statement. A pursuit on the Joe Prather Parkway ensued, reaching speeds of 100 mph, police said. The vehicle then turned on U.S. 31-W, ran a red light at an intersection, crashed into three other vehicles and caught fire, police said.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Southern New Jersey#Traffic Accident
SFGate

Jury: Tesla just 1% to blame for teen driver's fiery crash

MIAMI (AP) — A jury in Florida has found Tesla just 1% negligent in a fiery crash that killed two teens, for disabling a speed limiter on the electric car. Tuesday's verdict placed 90% of the blame on the driver, Barrett Riley, and 9% on his father, James Riley, who brought the lawsuit against Tesla.
MIAMI, FL
SFGate

Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
MONTANA STATE
SFGate

Arrest after body found at California mobile home park

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide after a woman's body was found buried at a Southern California mobile home park, authorities said Monday. Officers responded Saturday after residents reported a foul odor at the mobile home park in Huntington Beach, police...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

Man arrested in shooting of Northern California officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — A central California man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and wounding a San Francisco Bay Area police officer during a traffic stop over the weekend, authorities said. Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals agents and Mountain View...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

