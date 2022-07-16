ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Malcolm Nance details experience in Ukraine and global extremism

MSNBC
 3 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The Jan. 6 hearings will not prevent the next wave of extremism

The seventh hearing before the Jan. 6 committee showed how a trifecta of elements led to the violent assault on the Capitol: a president calling enraged supporters to action; a crowd of fervent supporters who believed the “big lie” that the election was illegitimate; and violent extremist groups galvanizing a mob to action. All three elements took advantage of an online ecosystem to spread disinformation, plan a violent attack, mobilize a crowd and stoke anger.
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russia-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces have struck and seriously damaged a bridge that is key for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, a regional official said Wednesday. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-backed temporary administration for the Russia-controlled southern Kherson region, said the Ukrainian military struck the bridge across the Dnipro River with missiles Wednesday, scoring 11 hits. He said in remarks carried by the Interfax news agency that the bridge sustained serious damage but it wasn’t closed for traffic. Stremousov said that the Ukrainian forces used the U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to strike the bridge, adding that some of them were intercepted by Russian air defenses.
MILITARY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson repeats racist ‘great replacement’ theory and says Democrats trying to ‘replace the electorate’

Tucker Carlson has again promoted the baseless Great Replacement Theory on his show to lash out at Democrats for allegedly trying to “replace” the electorate.The Fox News host, who has spoken about the white supremacist theory frequently, went on a long rant on Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight and blamed the government for “changing America completely and forever” and “undermining democracy” by replacing US-born Americans with immigrants.“Sometime around 1965, our leaders stopped trying to make the United States a hospitable place for American citizens, their constituents, to have their own families,” he said. “That used to be considered...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Marketmind: Weapons of war

U.S. earnings - bad, but not as bad as feared for giants like Netflix - and a dollar languishing at two-week lows are lifting the mood. And European markets are in for a lift, catching the tailwind from Wall Street which on Tuesday enjoyed their largest one-day gain in weeks. read more.
MARKETS
MSNBC

How Putin’s propaganda plan for schools mirrors the GOP's efforts

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a detailed breakdown of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to indoctrinate Russian schoolchildren with pro-government propaganda. The Times described the Kremlin's maniacal obsession with making sure young Russians remain slavishly loyal and uncritical of Putin’s government as it wages war on...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison as trial starts

The criminal trial of the chief strategist in Trump’s administration Steve Bannon begins today. He faces up to two years in prison charged with contempt of Congress. Jurors were selected today, despite several being struck due to strong views that may have interfered with the case. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down day one of this high-profile Jan. 6 case, saying: “The prospect of prison may push Bannon to comply even further… but even cooperation does not end this trial.”July 18, 2022.
POTUS

