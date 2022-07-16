ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Police officers fatally shot the transient who murdered Nascar driver Bobby East in Westminster

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 13, 2022, at about 5:51 pm, Westminster police officers responded to the 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., regarding a stabbing. The victim turned out to be former NASCAR racer Bobby East., who was 37-years-old. East was found on the ground suffering from a...

newsantaana.com

Jim McCallum
3d ago

Great job w job West County Swat Team ,I sure hope your dog is going to be ok it's to bad that guy wasn't put down a long time ago or at least locked up it's good he's gone and not taking up space in jail or the courts keep up the good work

HeySoCal

Westminster police kill suspect in slaying of NASCAR driver East

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd. He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.
