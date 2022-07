DAVENPORT, Iowa — In 2017, Iowa signed the Stand Your Ground Law into effect. "So stand your ground in Iowa basically means that you do not have a duty to retreat no matter what. So previous to '17, your duty was to retreat unless you were defending somebody else. If you were protecting a spouse, a child, a co-worker, girlfriend, boyfriend, whoever; 2017; They changed it to stand-your-ground means you can now stand and protect yourself," said Jeanelle Westroom, owner of Davenport Guns.

