Chicago Cubs lawsuit for failed Wrigley Field accessibility

Dean and the crew start the show by talking about Dave going to see Elvis yesterday and what their favorite movie snack is. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts this week by explaining what BA 5 is and the concern level around it is. Again Dr. Most reiterates the importance of going to get your booster shot now and being careful in large group settings. Then of course Dr. Most answers your questions.

