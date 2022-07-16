ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First weekend for the California State Fair underway

By Ann Spade
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — This weekend is the one back after two years for the California State Fair. Among the many attractions and events at this year's fair is the agriculture and animal...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

California Mid-Sate Fair prepares to open in two days

The 12-day-long California Mid-State Fair is almost here. Vendors, maintenance crews, and fair staff are working around the clock, getting ready to welcome people back to the Paso Robles Event Center. “We are very, very happy to be back full fair, full steam ahead like our theme says," said fair...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Fact-checking Proposition 26: Experts weigh in on California's in-person sports betting measure

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Months ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, two competing ballot initiatives regarding sports betting have already garnered a lot of attention. One of the measures is Proposition 26, which would allow for in-person sports betting exclusively at tribal casinos and California's four-horse racetracks. The coalition in support of Prop 26 says it would generate tens of millions of dollars for schools, wildfire prevention, and other state priorities, whereas, the coalition against the proposition says it would result in lost jobs and money for the local economy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Agriculture#Livestock#The California State Fair
KCRA.com

Smoke from Solano County fire carries in to Greater Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Smell smoke in the air in the Greater Sacramento area? That's likely from a fire burning in Solano County. A fire is burning in the Grizzly Wildlife Area, south of Fairfield and north of Concord. It started Tuesday afternoon sometime before 5 p.m. near. According to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Quiz: How well do you know your California counties?

The California State Fair kicked off Friday, and is meant to celebrate all things “California.” And part of what makes California worthy of celebration is what each and every county has to offer. | VIDEO ABOVE | California State Fair kicks off for 2022. KCRA 3 has compiled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove to open in September 2022

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove is just weeks from opening. Construction is nearly complete for what will become Sacramento County’s first casino. Work started early last year at the site of an abandoned shopping mall off Highway 99 near Grant Line Road. The casino is looking to open...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

City council to vote on plan to boost Sacramento’s tourism recovery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council is set to vote on a plan Tuesday to support tourism recovery in the Capital City. A grant for Visit Sacramento would help with their ongoing efforts to bring revenue to the local economy. The organization will get $1.5 million to plan events for 2023 and 2024.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

Code could prevent food trucks from parking near Stockton restaurants

STOCKTON, Calif. — Restaurant owners in Stockton are at odds with the rising number of food trucks parking along city streets. Owners of so-called "brick and mortar" restaurants say the trucks have an unfair advantage since they don't face the same financial and regulatory burdens. To address the differences,...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy