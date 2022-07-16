First weekend for the California State Fair underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Months ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections, two competing ballot initiatives regarding sports betting have already garnered a lot of attention. One of the measures is Proposition 26, which would allow for in-person sports betting exclusively at tribal casinos and California's four-horse racetracks. The coalition in support of Prop 26 says it would generate tens of millions of dollars for schools, wildfire prevention, and other state priorities, whereas, the coalition against the proposition says it would result in lost jobs and money for the local economy.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO