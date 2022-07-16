CA Lottery

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars of the Year!. These 51 standouts will represent their state as nominees for national Boys Rising Star of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.

