CA Lottery

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Anti-abortion activists from across the U.S. converged in southern New Mexico on Tuesday to protest relocation plans by the Mississippi clinic at the center of the court battle that overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, but New Mexico’s governor vowed not to back down from her support for access to abortions.
LOS ANGELES, July 20 (Reuters) - Protests against a new California labor law that makes it harder for independent truckers to operate on Wednesday ground operations at the state's third-busiest seaport to a virtual halt, crimping a major artery in the U.S. supply chain.
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Rising Stars of the Year!. These 51 standouts will represent their state as nominees for national Boys Rising Star of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Play of the Year.
