PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - School is about two weeks away for Peoria students. Tuesday they got ready for the first day with some fun. Glen Oak Park was filled with hundreds of families for the ‘One Peoria Back to School and Health Fair’. State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) organized the event to make sure students were prepared for the first day.

