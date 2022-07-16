The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

How soon can more Americans get a second COVID-19 booster? That is what the Biden administration is trying to decide right now, whether to significantly expand booster shot eligibility this summer to protect more people against the latest omicron surge. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here to explain. Rob, this has gotten really confusing for some people, so if you could just remind us - who is already eligible for another booster, and what's being considered by the administration right now?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO