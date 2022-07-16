ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The relationships between polarization and democracy in the U.S.

By Heard on All Things Considered
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Didi Kuo of Stanford University's Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law about how political polarization is threatening democracy. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The televised hearings into the January 6 mob attack on the Capitol have dropped bombshell after bombshell as former White...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Democrats say voters are watching the Jan. 6 hearings, but it's not their top issue

The House hearings into the January 6 attack on the Capitol are fixing a record for history. The Democrats, who form the majority of that House committee, believe voters are paying attention to the revelations. But they do not expect the threat to democracy to be a leading issue that decides votes this fall. Here's NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh.
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Jury selection starts for Steve Bannon's trial. He's Donald Trump's former adviser

Dozens of prospective jurors filed into a federal courthouse just down the street from the U.S. Capitol on Monday on the first day of the trial of former Donald Trump political adviser Steve Bannon, who's charged with contempt of Congress for flouting subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUS
NPR

The Outcomes Of President Biden's Trip To Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden is back in Washington this week after his first trip to the Middle East while in office. Diplomacy in the region is complex, but Biden faces a challenge at home as well: backlash over visiting Saudi Arabia and sitting down with Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martin
Person
Donald Trump
NPR

Uvalde Report, Bannon On Trial, Treason In Ukraine

An investigative report by a Texas legislative committee outlined a series of "systemic failures" and says law enforcement "failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety." Trump's onetime chief political strategist, Steve Bannon, is on trial for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his spy chief and the nation's top prosecutor citing hundreds of cases of alleged treason and collaboration with Russia.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Black People Are The Fastest-Growing Group Of Gun Owners In The U.S.

Black gun owners told NPR that they largely own guns for protection; many feel the government does not do enough to protect their safety. Unlike most white gun owners, most Black gun owners feel that it is more important to control gun violence than it is to protect gun rights.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Political Polarization#Npr#White House#Americans
NPR

U.S. debates a summer booster for people under 50

How soon can more Americans get a second COVID-19 booster? That is what the Biden administration is trying to decide right now, whether to significantly expand booster shot eligibility this summer to protect more people against the latest omicron surge. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein is here to explain. Rob, this has gotten really confusing for some people, so if you could just remind us - who is already eligible for another booster, and what's being considered by the administration right now?
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

The National Archives is looking into reports that the Secret Service deleted texts

Reports that the Secret Service deleted text messages related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack have caught the attention of the chief records officer of the U.S. Government. That officer, Laurence Brewer, said in a letter to the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday that the National Archives and Records Administration "has become aware of the potential unauthorized deletion of United States Secret Service (Secret Service) text messages" that were dated Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NPR

Is the Supreme Court majority ruling on the law or their personal preference?

You know, I've been reading opinion articles about the Supreme Court. The conservative majority issued many big rulings last month. The biggest of them prompted accusations that the court has become a Republican legislature imposing its partisan opinions. In The Washington Post, Curt Levey made the opposite case, saying the justices are just applying the law. He is on the executive committee of the Federalist Society, which promotes a certain kind of conservative judge.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces struck and seriously damaged a bridge Wednesday that is key for supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, a regional official said, as Russian shelling killed civilians including a 13-year-old boy waiting at a bus stop in the embattled country’s northeast. Moscow, meanwhile, made it clear that it wants to consolidate territorial gains it has made in Ukraine since invading on Feb. 24. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency in an interview published Wednesday that Russia has expanded the scope of its “special military operation” from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine — where Russia-backed separatist have been fighting since 2014 — to include the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other territories. He noted that when Russia and Ukraine in March discussed a possible deal to end the hostilities, “our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on the geography of March 2022.”
POLITICS
NPR

Kharkiv is finding a new normal as residents return to work — despite missile strikes

As the war in Ukraine nears its sixth month, people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv are getting used to a new normal. Construction crews are cleaning up bombed-out buildings. People are returning to work. But they do all that as air raid sirens go off multiple times a day and between daily missile strikes on the city. NPR's Jason Beaubien reports from Kharkiv.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy