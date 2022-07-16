ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SPORTS: West Seattle Little League softball, baseball All-Stars' success

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Two more West Seattle Little League All-Star teams win district title. Little League WA District 7 tournaments wrapped up this week with West Seattle Little League (WSLL) 10s Baseball and Softball teams taking the district title win to secure their spots in the WA State tournament. 10s Softball All-Stars....

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

Music, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Susan Romanenghi) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday:. WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunny, warm day means the city will open wading pools. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band's Concert in the Park, new location

Another beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this year – High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) – since Hiawatha’s closure means it’s out of the mix as a concert venue this year, even for outdoor shows. This is an annual free concert that the WSBB performs for the community – you’ll see and hear about 20 musicians, directed by Jim Edwards, performing classic songs, both instrumental and vocal arrangements. (Never seen them? Check out video of past concerts.) The WSBB is celebrating its 25th anniversary, founded by West Seattle High School alumni in 1996 (here’s the backstory). They donate their time at other shows throughout the year to support local students – this one, however, is free, so bring a picnic dinner, blankets and/or chairs, and enjoy the Concert in the Park starting at 7 pm Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 on the list

(Sea holly, photographed by Brian Michel) WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will be open today, EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

NEXT SATURDAY: Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade return

Now that West Seattle Summer Fest has wrapped up, time to start counting down to two big in-the-street events next Saturday (July 23rd) – the Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade. Both happen on California SW, from The Admiral District to The Junction (and back, for Float Dodger).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: West Seattle Summer Fest's final day

11:11 AM: If you haven’t been to West Seattle Summer Fest yet, you have six more hours – or, even if you have, come back and see what you might have missed the first time, browse the year-round merchants’ sidewalk sales. Some FAQ here in the Info Booth:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: 'Ghost bike' at site of deadly hit-and-run

Thanks to Eddie for sending the photo. A “ghost bike” memorial is now up over the site where a hit-and-run driver killed a 63-year-old bicycle rider Friday night, along SW Spokane east of the West Seattle low bridge. The two-decades-old tradition is explained here – hundreds have been placed around the world to “serve as reminders of the tragedy that took place on an otherwise anonymous street corner, and as quiet statements in support of cyclists’ right to safe travel.” Police have not yet reported an arrest in the case; on Friday night, they said the driver was in “a white or silver sedan” and that they “fled the scene” eastbound after hitting the victim. If you have any information for police, you’re asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. The incident number to refer to is 2022-183308.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SURVEY: Senior Center of West Seattle wants to hear your thoughts about its future

Despite its name, the Senior Center of West Seattle is about far more than serving seniors. It’s also a public gathering and event space, a community service provider, and it has ground-floor business space, too. Now the center is at the crossroads of envisioning its future, and would like your thoughts on both what it’s doing now and what it should do in the future, via a strategic-planning process. Explains center executive director Amy Lee Derenthal, “Our board and staff are thinking big and long-term as we imagine the future of our organization and the community as a whole.” We previewed the survey, and it has open-ended questions, not just checkboxes; when you have a few moments, consider participating – the survey starts here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes (updated)

9:25 AM: SFD and SPD are headed to what’s reported as a two-car crash blocking traffic on Highland Park Way hill near Othello. The forecast has sunshine all day, and temperatures could get into the 80s. (Monday’s high was 74, only four degrees below normal.) BUSES, WATER TAXI,...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Midsummer Monday

The forecast says mostly cloudy this morning, partly sunny by afternoon, high 70ish. (Sunday’s high was 69, nine degrees below normal.) Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pregnant woman remains in hospital, 4 days after hit-run

(Friday night photo by Kersti Muul) As discussed in comments following coverage of last Friday’s hit-run that killed a bicyclist, another West Seattle hit-run at almost the same time Friday night sent a pedestrian to the hospital – a woman pregnant with twins. Today we heard from the victim’s brother-in-law, Matt, who was there when it happened at 34th/Myrtle:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What's happening now, including one extra repair

SDOT says the West Seattle Bridge remains on track to reopen the week of September 12th, as announced almost six weeks ago. If you’re on the SDOT mailing list for the bridge and/or City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s newsletter list, you’ve probably seen the Friday updates on what’s been happening with bridge work. The last paragraph of last Friday’s SDOT update caught our attention:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From the dumped-likely-stolen file: Bag of photographic equipment

WSB July 18, 2022 (12:28 pm) https://westseattleblog.com/2022/05/west-seattle-naturalist-photographer-suddenly-cameraless/. Kersti Muul July 18, 2022 (1:03 pm) Damaged by me 😝Thank you for thinking of me though.Stealing someone’s photography equipment is super lame. It can be their occupation, or how they express themselves and you have robbed them of that whoever you are.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Hit-run victim identified

(Sunday photo sent by Eddie, “ghost bike” memorial at collision site) 6:32 PM: Still no word of an arrest in Friday night’s hit-run death of a man riding a bicycle, but we now know more about the victim: The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him today as 63-year-old Robert Mason. A reader tells us they were notified today of Mr. Mason’s death because he was their massage therapist, who commuted to West Seattle by bicycle from another area of the city. The texter said, “He was kind and funny with a great ‘bedside’ manner. Kept doing the work after he could have retired because he helped so many people.” So far, police have not made any additional information public beyond what was released the night of the crash, that he was hit by the “driver of a white or silver sedan” that had been going eastbound on SW Spokane Street east of the low bridge, and fled that way. If you have any information, the SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Gas-leak response along Admiral Way hill

5:43 PM: Seattle Fire and Police are responding to the 3000 block of 34th SW [map] for a gas leak, and the response may cause traffic issues on the uphill (northbound) side of the Admiral Way hill, north of the bridge. The leak is described as having been caused when somebody doing work at the house hit a pipe; Puget Sound Energy is reported to be on the way.
SEATTLE, WA

