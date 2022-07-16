ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

UPDATE: Fire at unfinished townhouses on SW Roxbury

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Added – photo tweeted by Genna) 2 PM: Update from SFD – now they’re back to “offensive” mode because: “Crews have water on the fire and have made significant progress knocking down the exterior fire.”. (WSB photos from here down) 2:14...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Hit-run victim identified

(Sunday photo sent by Eddie, “ghost bike” memorial at collision site) 6:32 PM: Still no word of an arrest in Friday night’s hit-run death of a man riding a bicycle, but we now know more about the victim: The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him today as 63-year-old Robert Mason. A reader tells us they were notified today of Mr. Mason’s death because he was their massage therapist, who commuted to West Seattle by bicycle from another area of the city. The texter said, “He was kind and funny with a great ‘bedside’ manner. Kept doing the work after he could have retired because he helped so many people.” So far, police have not made any additional information public beyond what was released the night of the crash, that he was hit by the “driver of a white or silver sedan” that had been going eastbound on SW Spokane Street east of the low bridge, and fled that way. If you have any information, the SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: City gets grant for Spokane Street Viaduct

(SDOT camera image, eastbound Spokane St. Viaduct lanes at left) You might recall that SDOT has closed the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct -that’s the continuation of the West Seattle Bridge east of Highway 99 – a few times this year for pothole repair. Before the first closure, we reported on SDOT’s big-picture plans, pursuing grant funding for more-extensive repair. Today, the city announced that grant has been secured – one of three city bridges to each get at least $4.5 million “from the Federal Highway Administration Bridge Improvement Program, which is funded in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and then passed to WSDOT‘s Local Bridge Program,” and on down to the city from there. The announcement said only that the Spokane Street Viaduct’s $5 million grant would be used for “repairs to the existing deck,” so we asked SDOT for a few more details about what would be done and when. Spokesperson Mariam Ali‘s reply:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening now, including one extra repair

SDOT says the West Seattle Bridge remains on track to reopen the week of September 12th, as announced almost six weeks ago. If you’re on the SDOT mailing list for the bridge and/or City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s newsletter list, you’ve probably seen the Friday updates on what’s been happening with bridge work. The last paragraph of last Friday’s SDOT update caught our attention:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From the dumped-likely-stolen file: Bag of photographic equipment

WSB July 18, 2022 (12:28 pm) https://westseattleblog.com/2022/05/west-seattle-naturalist-photographer-suddenly-cameraless/. Kersti Muul July 18, 2022 (1:03 pm) Damaged by me 😝Thank you for thinking of me though.Stealing someone’s photography equipment is super lame. It can be their occupation, or how they express themselves and you have robbed them of that whoever you are.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: ‘Ghost bike’ at site of deadly hit-and-run

WSB July 17, 2022 (10:57 pm) Tomorrow when the media liaisons are back in the office I will of course be asking, it’s at the top of my followup list. Adam July 17, 2022 (10:37 pm) I thought, when this was first reported, that a commenter mentioned having actual...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pregnant woman remains in hospital, 4 days after hit-run

(Friday night photo by Kersti Muul) As discussed in comments following coverage of last Friday’s hit-run that killed a bicyclist, another West Seattle hit-run at almost the same time Friday night sent a pedestrian to the hospital – a woman pregnant with twins. Today we heard from the victim’s brother-in-law, Matt, who was there when it happened at 34th/Myrtle:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday notes (updated)

9:25 AM: SFD and SPD are headed to what’s reported as a two-car crash blocking traffic on Highland Park Way hill near Othello. The forecast has sunshine all day, and temperatures could get into the 80s. (Monday’s high was 74, only four degrees below normal.) BUSES, WATER TAXI,...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 7 on the list

(Sea holly, photographed by Brian Michel) WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will be open today, EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. COLMAN POOL: Colman Pool...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; another hit-run; catalytic-converter theft

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Police say witnesses confirmed someone in a car fired shots into the air around 9 pm in the vicinity of the 5400 block of 30th SW. Witnesses told them it was the rear driver-side passenger in a “black Honda Civic” carrying four Black men who appeared to be in their 20s. The car was last seen headed southbound on 29th SW. Officers also told dispatch a witness said this has happened nightly for the past several nights. Incident number is 2022-185472.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

NEXT SATURDAY: Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade return

Now that West Seattle Summer Fest has wrapped up, time to start counting down to two big in-the-street events next Saturday (July 23rd) – the Float Dodger 5K and West Seattle Grand Parade. Both happen on California SW, from The Admiral District to The Junction (and back, for Float Dodger).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Springer celebration made a splash at West Seattle Summer Fest

Celebrate Springer at Summer Fest was a big success! Kids loved looking for the orcas, and merchants loved hosting them. The West Seattle Junction Association handed out more than 500 maps. Kids had to work hard to find some of the orcas!. About 70 people attended the Springer presentations, where...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

AS-IT-HAPPENED COVERAGE: West Seattle Summer Fest’s final day

11:11 AM: If you haven’t been to West Seattle Summer Fest yet, you have six more hours – or, even if you have, come back and see what you might have missed the first time, browse the year-round merchants’ sidewalk sales. Some FAQ here in the Info Booth:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FYI: West Seattle Farmers’ Market, one block north of its usual location

That’s the north end of the relocated-today-only West Seattle Farmers’ Market, by the Post Office in the 4400 block of California SW. In past years, the third day of West Seattle Summer Fest has seen the market relocate to its old spot behind KeyBank, but this year the West Seattle Junction Association – which presents the festival – is trying something new: Dropping music on Sunday (which tended to be lightly attended anyway), so the market could stay on California SW, one block north. We stopped by the market-management booth to ask about the vendor response; 46 vendors are here today, which is only five fewer than usual. Hours are the same as usual – so get your shopping and snacking done before 2 pm!
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Reply To: Homeowner’s Insurance?

Good to hear about the NW group. We’ve been mostly happy with Mutual of Enumclaw but I wanted just to get new quotes just to shop around for possible better rates. Thanks!
ENUMCLAW, WA
westseattleblog.com

TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

Another beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this year – High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) – since Hiawatha’s closure means it’s out of the mix as a concert venue this year, even for outdoor shows. This is an annual free concert that the WSBB performs for the community – you’ll see and hear about 20 musicians, directed by Jim Edwards, performing classic songs, both instrumental and vocal arrangements. (Never seen them? Check out video of past concerts.) The WSBB is celebrating its 25th anniversary, founded by West Seattle High School alumni in 1996 (here’s the backstory). They donate their time at other shows throughout the year to support local students – this one, however, is free, so bring a picnic dinner, blankets and/or chairs, and enjoy the Concert in the Park starting at 7 pm Tuesday.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

SURVEY: Senior Center of West Seattle wants to hear your thoughts about its future

Despite its name, the Senior Center of West Seattle is about far more than serving seniors. It’s also a public gathering and event space, a community service provider, and it has ground-floor business space, too. Now the center is at the crossroads of envisioning its future, and would like your thoughts on both what it’s doing now and what it should do in the future, via a strategic-planning process. Explains center executive director Amy Lee Derenthal, “Our board and staff are thinking big and long-term as we imagine the future of our organization and the community as a whole.” We previewed the survey, and it has open-ended questions, not just checkboxes; when you have a few moments, consider participating – the survey starts here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BASEBALL: West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars take tournament title

Last weekend, we mentioned the West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars were headed to the Battle of the Bats Tournament in Tacoma, 16 teams from around the state. They returned home as champions! Here’s the update:. The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars went 5-0 over the weekend and...
SEATTLE, WA

