San Antonio, TX

Registered sex offender arrested for coaching youth basketball

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A local youth basketball coach is in custody after police say he accompanied children on out-of-town trips without notifying them that he is a registered...

TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Admits to Setting His Sleeping Ex-Girlfriend’s Building Ablaze

A man from Donna, Texas, entered a guilty plea Friday for setting ablaze an abandoned building where his ex-girlfriend and her new romantic partner were sleeping in May 2020, My RGV News reports. Armando Garza Olivarez, who was arrested that month for attempted capital murder and arson, told authorities at the time that he heard voices that instructed him to kill his ex and her partner. According to the criminal complaint filed the day of the arson, 26-year-old Garcia Olivarez had gone to the second floor where the pair were sleeping to ask his ex to smoke with him. When she refused, he headed back downstairs to light pieces of cardboard on fire, according to the complaint. His ex woke up to smoke coming from the first floor and the sound of crackling flames, prompting her and her partner to get dressed and run out of the building, according to the complaint. A witness told police that a man matching Garcia Olivarez’s description near the building said to them, “I just lit the building. Fuck my girl and fuck that dude.” Garza Olivarez will serve 15 years concurrently for both charges and he’ll be credited for the 785 days he has spent in jail since May 2020.
The Independent

Uvalde officer seen checking phone in surveillance footage is husband of teacher killed in massacre

A Uvalde police officer seen in surveillance video checking his phone is the husband of one of the teachers killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre, according to a Texas lawmaker.Police have been heavily criticised for the time that it took to storm the classroom and take down the gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers in the mass shooting.Following the release of hallway video footage from the day of the attack, the officer seen using his phone has been subject of additional criticism.State Representative Joe Moody identified him as Uvalde CISD Officer Ruben Ruiz, whose wife Eva Mireles...
UVALDE, TX
RadarOnline

'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Surrenders Her Passport After Government Accuses Her Of Violating Bond In Identity Theft Case

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams has rushed back to court to fight prosecutors’ attempt to throw her in jail, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Williams and her lawyer argue her bond should not be revoked despite the government’s demand. Article continues below advertisement.
NBA
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Employee Finds Couple Shot to Death in Possible Murder-Suicide

An employee at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, TX was doing their rounds when they found an elderly couple lying dead on one of the beds. One of the victims was a patient at the hospital. She way lying next to her husband in a pool of blood. The employee assessed the couple only to discover they were already dead. The authorities believe the man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself in a possible murder-suicide.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Uvalde bodycam shows police chief repeatedly trying to negotiate with gunman

Bodycam footage from the Uvalde mass shooting has revealed the school police chief repeatedly tried to negotiate with the gunman through the classroom wall as he continued to shoot and kill innocent children inside.Peter Arredondo stands with other officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary School, making multiple attempts to engage shooter Salvador Ramos.The 18-year-old mass shooter did not respond to Chief Arredondo once.Further footage reveals a chaotic and disorganised scene where almost 400 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies failed to stop the gunman for over 77 minutes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacreUvalde school shooting report finds police did not prioritise saving livesUvalde: Officers retreat from gunfire during elementary school shooting
UVALDE, TX

