ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Denmark 0-1 Spain: Player ratings as La Roja reach Euro 2022 knockout stages

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Player ratings from...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Roja
90min

Julian Nagelsmann perplexed by Barcelona's 'crazy' spending

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he has been startled by Barcelona's summer spending spree due to the club's insistence that they're struggling financially. Barça completed the signing of Bayern stalwart Robert Lewandowski for a deal that could rise to €50m on Tuesday after weeks of negotiations.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Norway coach Martin Sjogren resigns after early Euro 2022 exit

Norway coach Martin Sjogren and assistant Anders Jacobson have agreed to resign following a disappointing Euro 2022 group stage exit. The Lions came into the tournament as the seventh highest ranked team in Europe and had become dark horse contenders in the eyes of many thanks to the return of Ada Hegerberg after a five-year self-imposed absence from international football.
SOCCER
90min

Moussa Diaby confirms intent to stay at Bayer Leverkusen

Moussa Diaby has revealed he intends to stay with Bayer Leverkusen this season, despite interest from Newcastle United. 90min previously revealed that Diaby emerged as the Magpies' top target this window but Leverkusen stood firm over their desire to keep him at the BayArena. And now Diaby, whose ambition it...
SOCCER
90min

Lauren Hemp admits the best is yet to come from her at Euro 2022

Lauren Hemp has admitted that the best is yet to come from her at Euro 2022 as England prepare for their quarter final meeting with Spain, having sailed through the knockout stages as group winners. Hemp was billed as England's biggest threat ahead of the European Championships on home soil...
CELEBRITIES
90min

How to watch Man City vs Club America pre-season friendly in United States

Manchester City will get their pre-season campaign underway against Mexican side Club America on Thursday. The reigning Premier League champions look a little different heading into this new season, with a few big signings filling the voids left behind by a number of high-profile departures, so Pep Guardiola will be keen to use this pre-season to get his squad gelling again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Juventus unable to agree terms with AS Roma over Nicolo Zaniolo deal

Juventus have been unable to agree terms with AS Roma over the signing of talented midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 90min understands. La Vecchia Signora were confident of finalising a deal for Zaniolo last week, but their offer of a loan swap which included midfield outcast Arthur Melo has been declined by the capital club.
UEFA
90min

Sweden's Hanna Glas & Emma Kullberg test positive for Covid-19

Sweden's preparations for their Euro 2022 quarter-final against Belgium have been dealt a blow after Hanna Glas and Emma Kullberg tested positive for Covid-19. The Blagult finished top of Group C with seven points after drawing with Netherlands but beating Portugal and Switzerland, finishing ahead of the Oranje on goal difference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
90min

LAFC complete signing of Sebastian Mendez from Orlando City

LAFC have signed Ecuadorian midfielder Sebastian Mendez in a trade with Orlando City worth at least $300k in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). Orlando could receive an extra $225k in GAM over both 2023 and 2024 if Mendez signs a new deal with LAFC on or before the 2023 MLS roster compliance date. The Lions retain a percentage of the player's future transfer fee should he be sold on.
SOCCER
90min

Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona from Bayern Munich

Barcelona have completed the long-awaited signing of Robert Lewandowski from German champions Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old, who is widely heralded as one of the game's top strikers, had been pushing for an exit from Bayern all summer after growing frustrated with a lack of movement in contract negotiations, publicly insisting that Barca was his preferred destination.
SOCCER
90min

Emile Smith Rowe hopes Champions League disappointment will 'fuel' Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe believes the Gunners' failure to reach the Champions League last season will act as 'fuel' in 2022/23. A number of late-season defeats - including against arch-rivals Tottenham - saw Arsenal relinquish their grip on a top four place, ultimately finishing fifth as Spurs agonisingly took the last Champions League place at their expense.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Antonio Conte reveals Djed Spence signing wasn't his idea

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted that it was not his idea to sign Djed Spence, but sanctioned the deal as he believes the full-back could become an 'important' player for them. Spurs completed the signing of Spence on Tuesday after weeks of negotiations with Middlesbrough having initially eyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

730
Followers
6K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy