Sofas for Service helps give back to veterans in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The nonprofit Sofas for Service took a trip to Madison on Saturday to give back to veterans, in a way some need it most.

Sofas for Service helps veterans furnish their homes with beds, kitchenware, small appliances and other miscellaneous household items.

Pete Hestekin is the founder of the Eau Claire-based nonprofit. He shared with News 3 Now why he believes providing these items to veterans is so important.

“I can’t take care of everybody, our organization just can’t,” said Hestekin. “This is my piece of the pie. And the veterans deserve it, for one thing. They make it possible for all of us to do everything that we do.

Hestekin was in Madison helping out with deliveries on Saturday. He says he hopes to expand the organization and provide more help to veterans in need.

“It’s grown quite a bit,” said Hestekin. “We’ve had inquiries from the VA up in Marquette, Michigan, so we’ll soon be onto our fifth state soon.”

According to Hestekin, Sofas for Service has furnished 600 homes in four states entirely free of charge to veterans. The group says there are an estimated 40 thousand homeless veterans in the county.

“There’s a huge homeless issue in this country,” said Hestekin. “We want to uplift them.”

More information on how to donate to Sofas for Service is available on their website .

