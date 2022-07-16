ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man killed on Linwood Avenue named

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A pedestrian struck and mortally injured by a truck late Friday, has been named...

www.ktbs.com

102.5 The Bone

Human remains found in BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home

HOUSTON — Human remains were found in a BBQ pit in the backyard of a Texas home Tuesday afternoon. According to KWES, the Houston Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in a custom backyard barbecue pit on Tuesday in Houston. Officers received a call around 3 p.m. from a person who claimed to be working around the home when they made the discovery. That person left the home and called 911.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
truecrimedaily

Louisiana woman arrested after remains of missing person found buried under home

AMITE, La. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after the remains of a missing person were discovered buried underneath a home. According to a news release from the Amite City Police Department, on June 24, police received a tip that human remains could possibly be found under a home. Officers responded to the 300 block of South Third Street, where they reportedly entered the unoccupied residence and noticed the floor had been replaced.
AMITE CITY, LA
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…. Dramatic video caught by a bystander shows the moment when a St. Tammy Parish deputy was struck by a man fleeing in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. This incident further reinforces the image of modern Mopar muscle cars being the vehicle of choice for criminals across North America, particularly Hellcats. After all, they’re capable of outrunning the cops and apparently running them down.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek suspect after dog shot in parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after a dog was shot on May 19. The Husky-type dog was injured in the parking lot at 3131 Simpson Stuart Road.Animal Control was called, and the dog was transported to receive immediate medical attention. The dog is recovering.Anyone with information about this offense is urged to contact Detective H. Tamez of the Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671.0115 or Crime Stoppers (877) 373-TIPS.
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)

27-year-old Jason Hamlet dead after a hit-and-run crash in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Union Ave. as the man who died of injuries he suffered following an auto-pedestrian collision late Friday night in Shreveport’s Hollywood neighborhood. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place a little after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops shoot at reckless driving suspect in New Orleans

Louisiana State Police say a trooper fired his gun at a suspect in New Orleans East Saturday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m., Troopers conducting proactive patrols in the New Orleans East area received a complaint of reckless driving," Trooper Ross Brennan said. "Upon responding to the area, Troopers observed a suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 (Chef Menteur Highway) and Downman Road."
CBS DFW

Man arrested for fatally shooting Chaddrick Hooker, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were shot at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue on July 17. Arriving officers found Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. They also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.  The preliminary investigation determined Hooker and Morgan were in a fight before an exchange of gunfire. The investigation also determined Morgan was responsible for the murder of Hooker, police said. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Morgan, and once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.  A magistrate will set his bond amount.
DALLAS, TX

