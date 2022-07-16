ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wawona, CA

Crews gain on Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz5kj_0giDHTxA00

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Containment grew overnight on a fire burning for more than a week in Yosemite National Park and residents of the community of Wawona can return to their homes starting Sunday, park officials said Saturday.

The Washburn fire was 37% contained, up from 27% Friday, and grew slightly to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometers).

"Yesterday we had a very successful day and it was the day we were waiting for," said Matt Ahearn, operations section chief in a Saturday morning briefing.

The fire started July 7 and is now burning in the Sierra National Forest. How the blaze began remains under investigation but officials suspect people were the source.

Yosemite National Park visitors are prohibited from starting campfires or smoking in some areas to reduce the threat of sparking new wildfires, the National Park Service said Friday.

The famed Mariposa Grove, which includes more than 500 mature sequoias, has escaped serious damage but the area will remain closed to visitors. Ahearn said crews were cleaning up in the grove.

People who own private property as well as park employees who live in Wawona can return to their homes starting Sunday morning, but only with escorts. The area remains under a fire advisory.

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert Vehicle Fire into Vegetation Hwy 140 and Yaqui Gulch Rd

MARIPOSA–A vehicle fire has spread into the vegetation on Highway 140 and Agua Fria Road near Mariposa. The fire is approximately 10 to 15 acres. Yaqui Gulch Road is currently closed. Ground and air crews are on scene. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is in the area as well.
MARIPOSA, CA
KMJ

Hundreds Without Power in Fresno, Including Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Power is out in the area of Belmont Ave. and Highway 99 in Fresno Tuesday afternoon. Pacific Gas & Electric says a power line broke in the area, causing an outage affecting 599 customers, including the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. PG&E expected to have the repair...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Yosemite National Park, CA
Accidents
Yosemite National Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mymotherlode.com

Multiple Smaller Fires Extinguished In Region

Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been busy responding to multiple fires that were quickly contained on this Sunday. One of the most visible was a fire in the 15900 block of Tuolumne Road near Black Oak Road. It burned less than an acre around noontime. There were a couple of structures nearby, but no damage was reported. Mop-up is still ongoing.
SONORA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Fiery Car Collision on Highway 41 [Fresno, CA]

Multi-Car Accident near O Street Left One Fatality. The accident happened on July 4th, at around 3:00 p.m., on Highway 41, near O Street. According to reports, a man was driving his truck down the highway at a high rate of speed when he veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a SUV in front of him. The truck hit the back of the SUV before rolling down a dirt embankment into a palm tree. There, the truck erupted into flames and ignited a vegetation fire.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Road Hazards Abatement Stewardship Project Beginning Soon

BASS LAKE — Work on the Madera County Roads Hazard Abatement Stewardship Project is set to begin in mid-July. Work will occur throughout the rest of 2022 as weather and conditions allow. There will be hand crews and mechanical teams working on roads near Bass Lake. This 567-acre project...
BASS LAKE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Accident#Washburn Fire#The National Park Service
L.A. Weekly

Robert Morash Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 99 [Turlock, CA]

Traffic Accident near Lander Avenue Left Twain Harte Man Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened on the northbound Highway 99 near Lander Avenue. For unknown reasons, Morash veered to the right and crossed the slow lane, off of the roadway. Afterward, the motorcycle entered a dirt...
TURLOCK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Car flipped after crash on Highway 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A car flipped on its roof after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in central Fresno. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near Highway 41 and McKinley Avenue. CHP says a truck rear-ended a sedan causing it to flip over. The driver of the car reported minor injuries, CHP says.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Guillermina Carapia Lara Killed in Car Crash on Manning Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Semi-Truck Accident on Marks Avenue Left One Fatality. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 6:42 p.m. involving a semi-truck on Marks and Manning Avenues. Furthermore, police said a woman in her 50s stopped at a stop sign on Marks Avenue. However, the woman pulled...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Farmers who helped sink Friant-Kern Canal reject fee to pay for fix

Farmers in southern Tulare County on June 30 soundly rejected a proposed land fee that would have helped pay a lump sum settlement of $125 million toward fixing the Friant-Kern Canal, which has sunk because of excessive groundwater pumping. The Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency agreed in 2020 to pay...
FRIANT, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Motorcyclist killed in Merced crash

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle crash in Merced ended with one man dead and another seriously injured on Saturday night. Police say around 6:30 pm, officers responded to the crash near Glen Avenue and South Bear Creek Drive. That's where they say two men - one 34 one 27...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired after argument at Fresno’s River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after shots were fired at the River Park Shopping Center on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the shopping center after it was reported that shots had been fired near Famous Footwear. When officers arrived, they located […]
FRESNO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy