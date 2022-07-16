Caltrans to Close 2-Mile Stretch of I-8 in Mission Valley Overnight Sunday, Monday

A Caltrans truck. Courtesy of the agency

Caltrans construction crews will close two miles of Interstate 8 in Mission Valley overnight at 9 p.m. both Sunday and Monday.

The work will continue until 5 a.m. the following day, taking place on I-8 between Interstate 5 to just east of state Route 163.

Caltrans recommends numerous detour options.

Sunday:

Eastbound I-8 from west of I-5, connect to southbound I-5, then to northbound SR-163, continue to eastbound I-8 connector.

Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8, exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, continue to southbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to northbound SR-163, and continue to eastbound I-8 connector.

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle North, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm, turn left on to Friars Road, turn left on Fashion Valley Road and right to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to northbound SR-163, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm, turn left at Friars Road, continue to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163, continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163, continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound I-805 on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, connect to westbound I-8, exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, turn left onto Hotel Circle South and enter eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Monday:

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle North, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm, turn left on Friars Road, turn left on Fashion Valley Road and right to Hotel Circle North.

Westbound I-8 to northbound SR-163, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm, turn left on to Friars Road, continue to northbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Westbound I-8 to southbound SR-163, exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm, turn left on Friars Road, continue to southbound SR-163 on-ramp.

Northbound 163 to westbound I-8, continue on SR-163 to westbound Friars Road off-ramp. Turn right on Friars, then left to Fashion Valley Road, turn right on Hotel Circle North and continue to the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8, exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, continue to southbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to northbound SR-163, continue to eastbound I-8 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163, continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to northbound SR-163 connector.

Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163, continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector.

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right at the southbound I-805 on-ramp, continue to the eastbound I-8 connector.

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8, connect to westbound I-8, exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, turn left onto Hotel Circle South, enter the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Crews are working on an overlay treatment to expand the life of the roadway. The project also includes installing rumble strips and upgrading striping.

Closures will continue intermittently for approximately eight weeks. Signs will be posted ahead of time to alert motorists.