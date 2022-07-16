Even thunderstorm can’t stifle big energy at Big Sky Community Rodeo

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. Warm and dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread. Use caution with any burning activities.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO