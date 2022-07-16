ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Even thunderstorm can’t stifle big energy at Big Sky Community Rodeo

By Bella Butler
explorebigsky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Sky Community Rodeo and the Community Street Dance are produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky. BIG SKY – Like a bucking bull waiting to be released from a chute, Montana skies are restless during rodeos. A few minutes into the Big Sky Community Rodeo last...

XL Country 100.7

All that smoke in Gallatin County yesterday wasn’t from a Montana wildfire

On Monday afternoon, after a very windy but mostly blue sky day, the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas became engulfed in that notorious haze of wildfire smoke. What entered our airspace was smoke blowing in from Idaho, from a wildfire called the Moose Fire. It's currently burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road. This fire was initially reported on Sunday, 7/17/2022 with the cause still listed as 'unknown'.
explorebigsky.com

Wildfire smoke from Idaho’s Moose Fire hits Gallatin Valley

SALMON, Idaho – The Moose Fire broke out on July 17 around 4 p.m. approximately 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho and is estimated to be 12,238 acres and zero percent contained as of July 19, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Winds blew smoke from the fire into Bozeman and Big Sky on the evening of July 18, however, skies have begun to clear after the initial gusts.
explorebigsky.com

Local artist’s ‘Sky Ride’ PBR trophy embodies Big Sky

BIG SKY — This year’s Big Sky PBR winner will take home a variety of prizes, including a portion of more than $40,000 in prize money, a Big Sky PBR belt buckle, a Gibson guitar and a trip to Turks and Caicos. Perhaps one of the more unique awards, however, will be the “Sky Ride” bronze trophy, hand-sculpted by local artist Sandy Epstein.
KTVH

Montana Pride kicks off events in Helena

HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
XL Country 100.7

Sold Out Montana Event Returns For 3 Crazy Nights

A favorite local spot to check out this summer is Bourbon. They have a great patio area with handmade tables, huge garage doors that open up to the rustic modern inside, and not to mention delicious barbeque. Besides food, you can check them out online right HERE to see all...
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Outdoor Dining Experience in Montana?

When you go out for a delicious meal, sometimes having dinner outside can add to the atmosphere. Lovefood made a list of the Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining in Every State, and the spot in Montana is down the road from Bozeman. Outdoor dining can make the ambiance of the meal even more stellar. So what is the best outdoor dining in Montana?
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel could be difficult with blowing dust and especially for high profile vehicles. Warm and dry conditions could cause rapid fire spread. Use caution with any burning activities.
explorebigsky.com

Art auction gathers diverse art in Town Center

BIG SKY – Berto Hernandez is a popular man on the last day of the Big Sky Art Auction. He warmly invites patrons over to try on his handmade Western hats in his corner of the Great Tent in Town Center Plaza, where more than 200 works of art have been on display for four days.
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
bozemanskissfm.com

Does This New Brewery Have Bozeman’s Best Burger?

Sometimes you want a refreshing beer, and what goes great with that? A tasty burger, of course!. This past weekend, a couple of friends and I decided to check out Shred Monk Brewery and Coffeehouse in Downtown Bozeman. Shred Monk officially opened its doors a few weeks ago, and Bozeman is a great coffee and beer city, so we had to try it.
96.7 KISS FM

Seven Empty Buildings and Spaces in the Bozeman Area

Folks might think space in Bozeman is dwindling, but there are still several spaces in the city that are in prime positions to either be developed or moved into these spots. Many folks think that Bozeman is growing too fast, but you might not realize some open spaces and buildings are ready for something new to come in and flourish.
montanarightnow.com

Motorcycle crash update on I-15

HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
Alt 101.5

This Montana Restaurant is One of America’s Best Hidden Gems

Montana is full of amazing restaurants. Depending on where you are in the state, you're guaranteed to find a great place to eat. Our friend Michelle Heart in Boise, Idaho recently wrote an article about the best hidden gem restaurant in Idaho. We were curious to find out what restaurant is the best hidden gem in Montana.
KBZK News

Anonymous donor gives entire house to Bozeman nonprofit fighting homelessness

GALLATIN COUNTY — Family Promise is a non-profit organization working to end homelessness in Gallatin County. Family Promise’s mission is to empower families with children who are experiencing homelessness. Families in the program are provided with transitional housing until they complete the program. They are also taught the necessary skills to help them get back on their feet.
