Jalen O'Neal, versatile Texas defensive back, commits to Oregon State Beavers

Following his June 3 official visit to Oregon State University, Manvel High School (Texas) defensive back Jalen O'Neal was fairly certain that would be his future home.

But the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back returned to Manvel to discuss his decision with his parents and high school coaches.

“When I went there I felt like it would be the perfect spot, but of course I wanted confirmation from my family," O'Neal said. "I wanted to talk to my coaches and make sure it was the right fit. I felt it was the place to be, but having that second opinion is always important with such a big decision.”

On Saturday, O'Neal finally announcement his commitment, choosing Oregon State over Indiana, Tulsa and others:

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back, who projects as a cornerback in Corvallis, said a close connection to the coaching staff was a major key in his recruitment.

“I’m closest to coach Blue (Adams) and coach (Anthony) Perkins," O'Neal said. "They call about every week and check in on me. I know them on a personal level, not just a coaching level. They've taken the time to know me on a personal level. They someitimes just call my parents and talk to them and I have no idea.”

Another major factor for the Texas product is his belief that the Beavers are on the rise.

“I just love the 2023 class, and all the commits and the direction they are heading in," O'Neal said. "I just feel like for my growth and development it was a great place to go to. It seems like a great fit, a perfect fit for me.”

Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class consists of 13 commitments and is ranked No. 56 nationally.

The group is led by Nevada four-star defensive lineman Kelze Howard and Downey (California) quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Junior season highlights