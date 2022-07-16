ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Kids’ and teen events on lineup Sunday at Beaufort Water Festival. Here are the details

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftonsun.com

Pop up concert’ leads to amazing fundraiser, signature night

If the night had just gone as it was scripted, Sophia Townes would have been ecstatic. The Beaufort County program coordinator for the Lowcountry Autism Foundation got a call a couple of months ago from Amanda Hodge, the special events coordinator at Corner Perk and The Roasting Room. “We have...
BLUFFTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Society
Beaufort, SC
Society
City
Beaufort, SC
blufftonsun.com

Hot Spots to chill out in the dog days of summer

For native Lowcountry residents, the next two months are the equivalent of a Northern winter. Even some of the transplants will argue that our extreme temperatures, outdoor conditions and tiny biting creatures are far worse than any amount of snow that needs shoveling. But for most, it is a minor...
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Van Gogh immersive experience opening in the Lowcountry for 1st time

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A little taste of art history is coming to the Lowcountry. Tuesday marks the first day of the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, opening its doors in the Charleston area for the first time. The exhibit has toured internationally and sold more than...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Festival#Arts And Crafts#Dance#Waterfront Park#Localevent#Local Life#Eli Young Band#Crafts Market
Eater

12 Irresistible Restaurants to Dine in Hilton Head/Bluffton, South Carolina

The miles of beaches, outdoor activities, and shop-til-you-drop boutiques in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area aren’t the only attractions in these busy year-round resort communities — the restaurant scene is compelling as well. From requisite fresh-off-the-boat seafood to legit Parisian pastries, classic Italian fare, true farm-to-table dining, a burrito vending machine, and fine dining on the May River, there’s more than just standard beach dining to uncover here.
BLUFFTON, SC
blacksouthernbelle.com

Gullah Tastemaker and Advocate Bridging Food & Advocacy in Bluffton, SC

The preservation of culture is exactly where business owner & Councilwoman Bridgett Fraizer gets her inspiration from. This Gullah Tastemaker and Advocate is bridging food & advocacy in Bluffton, SC continuing her family’s legacy of entrepreneurship, food heritage preservation and civic engagement. Bridgette Fraizer, the owner of the food...
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WCBD Count on 2

Best advice for people moving to the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It comes as no surprise people are moving to South Carolina – and specifically the Lowcountry – by the thousands. Accolade after accolade, Charleston is consistently ranked among the best when it comes to beauty, historic charm, food, and hospitality earning appeal from those searching for their own slice of southern paradise.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

A look into some of Mount Pleasant’s oldest go-to restaurants

 Whether for a vacation or staycation, Shem Creek has it all — cold drinks, fresh food and a waterfront view. It’s undergone several changes throughout its decades-long history as a formal shrimping environment, but remains a place for locals and tourists to gather and enjoy some of Mount Pleasant’s freshest seafood.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Guyton to reduce school zone speeding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A heads up to Guyton drivers, speed cameras will be implemented at Guyton Elementary school when kids go back to class this fall. Drivers will get a citation in the mail if you go more than 10 miles over the posted speed limit in the school zone.
GUYTON, GA
WCBD Count on 2

‘Let’s Talk’ with Sunshine Bella Goodman

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with Alliance for Full Acceptance President, Sunshine Bella Goodman about the change she wants to see in the community. Goodman is the first transgender African American and the youngest person to be named the President of the Alliance for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
2K+
Followers
104
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy