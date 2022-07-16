ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

By Lexi Kerzman
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended...

www.keloland.com

Comments / 4

Nura Caicedo
3d ago

when they start speeding and cruising just to chase somebody you know they're going to kill other pedestrians and people that's not right..

Reply
2
Allegra Kennedy
3d ago

stop chasing the suspects if u know who they are catch them unexpected don't chase innocent lives are still being taking because of it. residents properties are being destroyed because of it

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Murder suspect fled police, caused fatal Brooklyn Center car crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A murder suspect was charged on Tuesday for causing a car crash that took the life of 6-year-old Blessings McLurian-Gray.Hakeem Muhammad, 28, was charged with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, resulting in death, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and three counts of criminal vehicular operation - causing great bodily harm. All charges are felonies.On Friday, Muhammed allegedly fled police who were attempting to pull him over after a warrant was issued several days prior for his arrest in connection to a murder case. During the high-speed chase, Muhammed allegedly at one...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Children’s Minnesota Hospital in downtown Minneapolis hit by stray gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Children's Minnesota Hospital's building in downtown Minneapolis was hit by stray gunfire on Monday night, according to a police report. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the hospital at 9:20 p.m, and interviewed a witness who told them they were in the lobby of the hospital at 2525 Chicago Ave. when a bullet hit the window, the report says.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man shot, killed woman in north Minneapolis RV

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is charged with second-degree murder for the June death of Taleen Rochelle Tanna, who was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis.Minneapolis police officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North on the morning of June 14 where they found Tanna dead inside the parked RV.Officers spoke with a man who said he was Tanna's boyfriend and identified Laundelle Jackson as the person who allegedly shot Tanna.The man said he and Tanna were in their parked TV when a white Chevy Impala with back end damage stopped next to their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Center, MN
Accidents
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
swnewsmedia.com

St. Paul woman injured in eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan

A 30-year-old St. Paul woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on U.S. Highway 169 in Jordan on Saturday, July 16, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Anna Biedenbender was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, the state patrol said. She was in serious condition Monday, July 18, a spokesperson at the medical center said.
JORDAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Gunshots Fired Outside Apartments Near Edinburgh USA Golf Course

Caller Reported Hearing Gunshots, Screaming by Pool of Brooklyn Park Apartment Complex. Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case of shots fired outside an apartment complex near Edinburgh USA golf course. Police received a report of shots fired at The Greens at Edinburgh apartments in the 8600 block of Edinbrook...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting

(The Center Square) –Days after police killed 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg – who was allegedly firing a gun inside a three-floor apartment after a six-hour standoff – Minnesotans are clashing over whether police made the right decision. A mother with two young children called police at 9:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Minnesota

Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect crashes stolen car into another vehicle, killing 70-year-old woman in St. Paul

A 70-year-old woman was killed in St. Paul Sunday night when the car she was driving was struck by suspects in a stolen vehicle. The crash happened at Forest Street North and Magnolia Avenue East at around 10 p.m., with St. Paul Police Department saying the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband — who was the passenger — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 homes catch fire in south Minneapolis, 1 completely collapses

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three homes caught fire and one of them completely collapsed in the Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the fire started in a vacant, boarded home on the 2800 block of 17th Avenue South around 4 a.m., then spread to both neighboring homes. A family was evacuated from one of the neighboring homes, and the other was also vacant.The home in which the fire started completely collapsed, and the other two homes were destroyed, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said Wednesday morning's strong winds helped the fire spread.The Red Cross will be assisting the family that was evacuated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Y-105FM

Farmington Man Pleads Guilty For Lakeville HS Student’s Death

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man today entered a guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges stemming from a crash earlier this year that killed a Lakeville High School student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra was arrested after the car he was driving slammed into a...
FARMINGTON, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed on I-94 when their SUV is rear ended by a semi

(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are identifying three Anoka County residents killed in a crash involving an S-U-V and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the S-U-V stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the S-U-V died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Cooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman who was almost shot by Andrew Sundberg crashes rally held to protest his death

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a weekend rally for the man. A crowd was protesting last week's shooting of Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg when his neighbor, who says Sundberg fired shots into her apartment, stepped-up and spoke to the crowd. Arabella Yarbrough wanted to know where her justice was, she said Sundberg was firing shots into her kitchen where she was cooking. Minneapolis Police say two snipers shot and killed Sundberg last week after an hours-long standoff where police were fired at as well.
740thefan.com

Ex-Boyfriend arrested in fatal shootout in MN

APPLE VALLEY, MN – The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in a shootout in Apple Valley is charged with second-degree assault and reckless use of a weapon. On July Tenth, 39-year-old Willie Selmon the Second arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve personal items when he got into an armed confrontation with the woman’s son, 25-year-old Billy Joe Pryor, Junior.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
mprnews.org

Transcript details panicked call from Sundberg’s neighbor

A 911 transcript released by the city of Minneapolis Monday afternoon documents the dramatic minutes after Andrew Tekle Sundberg allegedly fired a weapon into his neighbor’s apartment. Sundberg, known by friends and loved ones as Tekle, his Ethiopian name, was shot to death by police snipers after a six-hour...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy