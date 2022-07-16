ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

The unique tie between NFL running back Jordan Howard, Notre Dame and Deland McCullough

By Tyler Horka about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjvW7_0giDDnEI00
Former Indiana running back and current Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard (left) wanted to go to Notre Dame, but then-Indiana running backs coach and current Notre Dame RBs coach Deland McCullough (right) lured him to Indiana. (Left: Michael Hickey/Getty Images; Right: Chad Weaver/BGI)

Jordan Howard wanted to go to Notre Dame. It just didn’t work out.

Howard started his collegiate career as a running back for his hometown school, UAB. He grew up in Gardendale, Ala., 15 miles north of downtown Birmingham. The UAB football program ceased to exist, temporarily, after Howard’s sophomore season. He had just run 306 times 1,587 yards and 13 touchdowns before the program was shut down.

Howard needed a new home, and he wanted it to be Notre Dame. He even went on a visit to South Bend. In the end, though, he was told his college credits from UAB would not transfer to Notre Dame. He shifted his attention to Indiana. That was the school that contacted him first after the fallout at UAB, after all.

The coach who reached out? Current Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough.

“He’s the man,” Howard said of McCullough on the Inside the Garage podcast. “Outside of football he’s cool. He’s probably one of the realest coaches I’ve ever had. He always knows the meaning of life. It’s bigger than football with him. He’s going to get after you, but you’re definitely going to have fun.”

Notre Dame baseball

What Notre Dame baseball will look like on the field under coach Shawn Stiffler

In nine games, Howard ran 196 times for 1,213 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Indiana. That was enough to leave school early and get drafted by the Chicago Bears with the 150th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In six NFL seasons with the Bears, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, Howard has run for 4,361 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s also caught 85 passes for 653 yards and two scores.

Howard, 27, has credited McCullough with turning him into a complete back. A pro-caliber one. McCullough came to Notre Dame this offseason after his second stint at Indiana. He coached the Hoosiers’ running backs from 2011-16 before spending one year at USC in 2017. He won a Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs’ running backs coach in 2020 before returning to Bloomington for one year.

McCullough ran for 4,368 yards and 36 touchdowns in four seasons at Miami (Ohio) from 1992-95. He’s tasked with coaching a Notre Dame running backs corps that’s been hit hard by injuries. Sophomore Logan Diggs is still rehabbing after shoulder surgery in late April. Freshman Jadarian Price will miss the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles. McCullough has three healthy scholarship running backs at the moment; junior Chris Tyree, sophomore Audric Estime and freshman Gi’Bran Payne.

He’s no stranger to coaching through injuries.

Howard missed time with an ankle sprain and meniscus tear in 2015. He still produced at a prolific rate in nine games, but so did his backup. Devine Redding rushed 226 times for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns. McCullough, obviously, oversaw the entire operation. It was next man up then at Indiana, and it’s next man up now at Notre Dame.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
On3.com

Six new 5-stars in updated 2023 On300

On3 is releasing On300 for the 2023 cycle this week. Six prospects are set to add their fifth star in this rankings update. No player ascended higher than Venice (Fla.) five-star EDGE Damon Wilson, up 17 spots and standing No. 4 in the country midway through the summer. Wilson now trails only Five-Star Plus+ quarterbacks Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava, as well as elite EDGE Keon Keeley, in the overall pecking order. Wilson is the second defensive lineman to crack the top five.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
On3.com

Alabama climbs in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

Alabama earned a commitment from Roswell (Ga.) four-star running back Justice Haynes on Saturday. His pledge elevated the Crimson Tide’s class to No. 3 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. Alabama’s group, which currently ranks No. 1 in the SEC, contains two five-stars, six four-stars and two three-stars.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals injuries for pair of key defensive backs

Alabama is notorious for having depth at the defensive back position, but at SEC media day head coach Nick Saban revealed two injuries in that room to two key players in the secondary. Saban said that senior Khyree Jackson and sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry both have been injured this offseason and had “limited work in spring practice until now.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Mike Locksley has ‘Sabanized’ practice at Maryland

Mike Locksley spent three years under Nick Saban at Alabama, so it makes sense he’d take some of Saban’s practice strategies with him to Maryland. But as it turns out, Locksley took more than just some of the strategies with him. “I’ve been Sabanized,” Locksley joked. “I still...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
On3.com

On3 Consensus 5-Star Countdown: No. 16, WR Brandon Inniss

After rankings adjustments across the industry, the 2023 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average, has updated. Miami Gardens (Fla.) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State commit, checks in at No. 16 and five-stars according to the On3 Consensus. The On3 Consensus is a proprietary algorithm...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Stiffler
Person
Deland Mccullough
On3.com

WATCH: Dabo Swinney pairs colorful outfit with trendy dance

Dabo Swinney turned heads yesterday with his outfit at his 2022 Ladies Clinic. The event raises money for the fight against breast cancer. The Clemson football coach stole the show when he came out in style in an all pink suit with a matching pink fedora. That wasn’t all, though....
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 2, QB Nico Iamaleava

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is committed to Tennessee. Iamaleava jumped up from No. 5 in the previous rankings.
LONG BEACH, CA
On3.com

WATCH: AJ Dillon blows up Kenosha Kingfish mascot at minor league baseball game

AJ Dillon had a breakout season in 2021 as the Green Bay Packers’ backup running back. With 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns, he was a nice compliment for Aaron Rodgers. The combo of he and Aaron Jones in the backfield was one of the best in the NFL. In a recent public appearance, though, he may have convinced Matt LaFleur that he could be a help for the Packers on defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Uab#The Chicago Bears
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 20, EDGE Qua Russaw

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 20 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Montgomery (Ala.) Carver EDGE Qua Russaw. The summer before senior year is one of the most important periods in the recruiting...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 19, CB Cormani McClain

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 19 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain, a Five Star Plus+ recruit. The summer before senior year is one of the most important...
LAKELAND, FL
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 17, WR Noah Rogers

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Rolesville (N.C.) wide receiver Noah Rogers, who is committed to Ohio State. Rogers jumped up from No. 42 in the previous rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
On3.com

Four-star OL T.J. Shanahan Puts USC in His Final Five

Whenever an elite offensive lineman includes USC among his final schools, it’s going to get attention from Trojan fans. That was the case this weekend, when four-star interior offensive lineman T.J. Shanahan put USC alongside Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M was his finslists. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Shanahan checks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes top running back target commits to Alabama

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Where the top-25 recruits in Alabama are trending

The state of Alabama is loaded this recruiting cycle and the numbers don’t lie. There are five 5-stars in the class in the On3 Consensus ratings —and an astounding 15 more 4-stars. With that kind of talent, it’s no wonder some say this is the state’s best group in years. Where does Auburn stand with these players? Here’s a quick overview …
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
63K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy