Jacob Toppin reveals craziest thing a fan asked him to sign

Photo by Jeff Moreland/Getty Images

Fans will do a lot of things for an autograph. Jacob Toppin learned that last year at Kentucky, and some of them had him sign some interesting things.

This week at Georgetown, he pinned down the craziest thing a fan asked him to sign. Some fan has a unique design sitting on their kitchen counter.

“I know last year, I signed a toaster,” Toppin told reporters. “That’s one thing I did. But other than that, this year hasn’t been anything crazy. Still seeing what people come up with.”

Last year was Toppin’s first with Kentucky after starting the year with Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10. He averaged 6.2 points on 55.6% shooting as the Wildcats went 26-8 overall and 14-4 in SEC play to become a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He tested the NBA Draft waters after the season, but ultimately decided to return to Lexington for his senior season.

Jacob Toppin explains value of new strength program

Kentucky made a change within their program this offseason with the hire of Brady Welsh. Welsh took over the strength program in Lexington after similar roles at Purdue, Temple and IMG Academy.

Based on early reviews, the team is happy with the results of Welsh’s work.

Jacob Toppin spoke about Welsh’s early impact on them during the Wildcat’s state tour in Georgetown, Kentucky. Toppin said he’s been very beneficial for the team as well as him personally because of how his body is.

“Brady has been very good for us. He’s gotten us stronger, he’s gotten us bigger in ways that we need to. He’s definitely been helpful for this program so far,” Toppin said. “It’s helped me a lot because one thing for me is my hips aren’t that good. I can’t bend, I can’t squat. He’s been showing me different things that I need to do. He’s been helping me strengthen certain muscles and do certain things to help me bend more so I can be more efficient.”