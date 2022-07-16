ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Students host sale to raise funds for 2022-23 debate season

By Andre Louque
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local debate students today hosted a garage sale to raise funds for the upcoming season.

The Joplin High School Speech & Debate team did some summer cleaning to stock up for this year’s sale.

The event also featured raffles for items like merchandise and custom Joplin Eagle and Chiefs stones.

Students say all sales go toward funding the 2022 debate season.

