Kansas City, MO

Former Illini Michael Massey gets first MLB start and hit

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

TORONTO (WCIA) — Former Illini Michael Massey is getting his first start in the MLB.

The Kansas City Royals pulled him up from AAA earlier this week. Massey got his first MLB start and first hit. Massey has been on a tear in AAA hitting .348 in 24 games. He started at second today, hitting eighth in the lineup.

