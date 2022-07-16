ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S Coast Guard searching for missing fisherman last seen off water in South Padre Island

 3 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KTRK) -- The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing fisherman last seen on South Padre Island early Saturday morning, officials said.

Corpus Christi's Coast Guard Sector received a call at about 5 a.m. from the master of a 65 -foot commercial fishing boat stating that one of his fishermen was missing 35 miles offshore Land Cut.

The man is described as a 5'10 Latino that weighs 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a tank top and shorts. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went missing, officials said.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued by watchstanders and lauched multiple agencies to look for the fisherman.

An MH-65 Dolphin boat, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew, and a CG Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft boat crew joined the search.

Anyone with information that can assist with search efforts can contact Sector Corpus Christi at 361-939-0450.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria.  According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing […]
