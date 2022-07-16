TJ Baker grabs big first round lead in the Aldeen Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–TJ Baker has won the Aldeen Cup at the Aldeen Golf Club the last two years. He looks like a major threat to make it three straight after what he did in the first round Saturday.

Baker shot a 68. That puts the Boylan High School graduate and current SIU-Edwardsville golfer at -4. He has a five stroke lead going into Sunday’s second and final round. Baker was the only golfer to break par Saturday.

Robert Dofflemyer, who has already won two major local tournaments this year, the Atwood Crosstown Classic and the Winnebago County Amateur, sits in second place after shooting a 73.

For highlights watch the media player above.

( Round One LeaderBoard/Aldeen Cup)

TJ Baker (68) -4 Robert Dofflemyer (73) +1 Mike Morig (74) +2 Matt Smith (75) +3

T5. David Nagel (77) +5

T5. Nolan Brauns (77) +5

T5. Matthew Tamar (77) +5

T5. Javier Jazo (77) +5

T9. Matt LaMarca (78) +6

T9. Matt Marinaro (78) +6

T9. Grant Romine (78) +6

T9. Brian Silvers (78) +6

T9. Kyle Slectha (78) +6

14. Garrett Ralston (79) +7

T15. Cade Bastian (80) +8

T15. Jamie Hogan (80) +8

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.